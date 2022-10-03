NutriLeads to Present the Science of BeniCaros, its Award-winning Immune Health Ingredient, at SupplySide West Annual Trade Show

/EIN News/ -- WAGENINGEN, the Netherlands, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NutriLeads BV will present clinical research demonstrating the effectiveness of BeniCaros®, the company’s natural immune health ingredient for foods, beverages and supplements, at 11:00 am on November 2 at the SupplySide West Supplier Presentation Theater, booth #3077. SupplySide West, one of the largest international trade shows for health and nutrition industry professionals, will be held from October 31-November 4 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.



Ruud Albers, Ph.D., NutriLeads founder and Chief Scientific Officer, will discuss research showing that 300 mgs. of BeniCaros daily accelerated protective immune responsiveness, reduced airway symptom severity (20-33%) and duration (25-43%) and minimized the impact on quality of life following a controlled challenge with a common cold virus. His presentation is titled, “Meeting Post-Pandemic Consumer Demands in Immune Health.”

BeniCaros is a soluble prebiotic carrot fiber known as RG-I (Rhamnogalacturonan-I). BeniCaros trains the immune system to respond faster through a dual mode of action prepares innate immune cells for a heightened state of readiness and selectively increases beneficial gut microorganisms and their metabolites that support immune responses.

“BeniCaros is a first-of-its-kind ingredient that delivers multiple health benefits,” said Dr. Albers. “Its powerful dual mechanism of action is unique among immune health ingredients. The clinical results show BeniCaros can help minimize the impact of everyday health challenges so consumers can stay focused on what matters to them.”

NutriLeads will showcase BeniCaros in gummy products that attendees can sample at its display (#3876) adjacent to the Supplier Presentation Theater. The highly popular gummy format is just one of the endless application possibilities for which BeniCaros is ideally suited.

BeniCaros is sourced from upcycled carrot pomace, which contributes to a circular economy and makes this clean label product also eco-friendly. In addition, BeniCaros’s attractive formulation profile – tasteless, odorless, water soluble and heat/pH stable – makes it compatible with most foods, beverages and supplements.

About NutriLeads BV

NutriLeads is a private company developing natural, plant-derived ingredients that are scientifically and clinically proven to strengthen human health. The company’s proprietary technology platform is based on naturally bioactive fibers known as RG-I (Rhamnogalacturonan-I) found in select crops. The company’s first product BeniCaros has won several awards for research and innovation. NutriLeads is developing other products to protect the gut barrier and improve metabolic health through gut microbiome modulation. For more information, visit NutriLeads and BeniCaros .

Contact

David Walsh

Communications Consultant

1-651-503-8248

david.walsh@nutrileads.com