Lane Restrictions Begin This Week on Cummings Creek Road in Tioga County

Montoursville, PA – Motorist are advised of lane restrictions on Route 4027 (Cummings Creek Road) in both directions in Farmington and Middlebury townships, Tioga County beginning this week.

Today, Monday, October 3, a contractor will begin pipe cleaning, ditch cleaning and other maintenance work along for maintenance work. Cummings Creek Road beginning just north of Corwin Road in Farmington Township and south to Route 249 in Middlebury Township. Motorists can expect flagging and/or lane shifts where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting and is expected to be completed by October 31, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the area and watch for lane changes or restrictions.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###

 


