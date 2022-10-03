Today’s Bridge Inspection on I-83 at Exit 4 (Route 851) in York County is Postponed

10/03/2022 Harrisburg, PA – A bridge inspection planned for today on Interstate 83 at Exit 4 (Route 851) in York County has been postponed. There will be no lane restrictions at the interchange today. An updated release will be issued when the inspection is rescheduled.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018

###



