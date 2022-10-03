Cheryl Graham is PennDOT Employee of the Quarter

​Montoursville, PA – Cheryl Graham is the PennDOT District 3's Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter, 2022.

Cheryl was recently promoted to purchasing agent for District 3. In this role, Cheryl provides procurement guidance on county purchases within the district. She is also responsible for purchasing materials and services for the district along with preparing bid packages. In addition, Cheryl coordinates and prepares contracts and purchase orders.



Prior to serving in this role, Cheryl was the secretary for the Right-of Way (ROW) Unit, where she provided clerical support for the ROW, Outdoor Advertising, Utilities and Railroad, and Planning and Programming units. She also managed customer concerns through PennDOT's Customer Concern Center. In addition to her daily duties, Cheryl provided back up coverage in the reception area as well as the Administrative Assistant to the District Executive, Design Unit Secretary, and Training Coordinator.



Cheryl began her career in District 3 as the receptionist and switchboard operator in 2019, where she greeted visitors as well as business partners who visited the District 3 Office building. During her time in this position, she took on additional responsibilities such as assembling the New Employee Orientation Program books, reviewed documents to ensure they were the most current policy and updated as needed. Cheryl also supported human resources with payroll, leave, purging files, logging placement files, shredding, assembling various books, and trained with the training coordinator.



Cheryl is a team player who has always been willing to take on additional work outside of her required duties including helping to create Legislative Contact Books and assisting other units throughout the district.



Cheryl is always willing to learn new skills and approaches every job with a positive attitude. She is polite, kind, and helpful to everyone.



Cheryl lives in Muncy and has a son and daughter, five grandchildren, and raised three nephews. Her grandchildren are her greatest joy.



Congratulations to Cheryl Graham, the PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Quarter.



