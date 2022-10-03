PA Turnpike to Close Thomas Road for Construction in Tredyffrin Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is planning to close Thomas Road between Walker Road and Gulph Road in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, beginning Wednesday, October 5, for bridge construction operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closure will be in place 24/7 through Friday, October 21.





During the closure, Thomas Road motorists will be directed to use Walker Road, Glenhardie Road, and Gulph Road. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.





Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.





Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin













MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797









