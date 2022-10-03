Submit Release
Author Tracy Emerick shows how Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ can be good examples for upcoming Entrepreneurs

Extreme Entrepreneurs

Providing Change and Showing Humility

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ have in common? It’s definitely their ability to influence and make a difference in everything that they do. These two traits are what entrepreneurs must develop to be successful. Author Tracy Emerick discusses these traits in his book, "Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ." The author writes about the amazing works of Jesus Christ and Steve Jobs and how their traits can be utilized by aspiring and developing entrepreneurs.

As the world knows, Jesus Christ influenced people to love unconditionally and be compassionate towards others. Entrepreneurs can use these attributes as well in their businesses. Business needs to be taken care of unconditionally as if it’s like a child. Being compassionate can help any business flourish. Steve Jobs made technology easier to handle for people. Being an entrepreneur is one key to success as well—making any product user-friendly and handy. This can give more opportunities at every level because clients want a product that is easy to use and efficient.

With his expertise as a consultant in marketing and business development, Tracy Emerick studied the works of Jesus Christ and Steve Jobs and how to correlate their special qualities to upcoming entrepreneurs, and how to develop them.

This book will never fail to give the hints and secrets to being a successful entrepreneur. This is a great find for beginners and even for professionals too. Grab a copy of Tracy Emerick’s "Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ," available on Amazon and all other leading online bookstores.

About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

