Avila University Announces InUni as International Markets Strategic Adviser
Avila University partners with InUni to open the doors for hundreds of new international students and extend its mission of access to higher education
Avila has a rich history of serving a diverse student body that includes international students. We are excited to work with InUni and enhance the international student learning experience.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kansas City, Missouri, USA, Hyderabad, India: Avila University is partnering with global leader, InUni to extend the university’s mission of providing access to higher education to underrepresented student populations. InUni is part of Global University Systems (GUS). Their focus on strategic partnerships that provide quality outcomes for students perfectly aligns with Avila’s mission.
— Avila University President Jim Burkee, Ph.D.
“We are extremely pleased with this strategic partnership with Avila,” said David Fisher, Chairman of InUni. “Avila’s desire to grow its international presence shows the ambition of the Institution, and we will help them do that. As the demand for international education increases, Avila can capitalize on the need to provide quality, personalized education with real outcomes that will give students an advantage in the international workplace.”
The partnership between InUni and Avila opens doors for hundreds of new international students looking to study in the United States. “Avila has a rich history of serving a diverse student body, including international students,” said Avila University President Jim Burkee, Ph.D. “We are excited to work with InUni and enhance the international student learning experience. InUni brings an astute understanding of different geographies, audiences, people, and insights, and we are excited to partner with them.”
Avila University provides access to undergraduate and graduate education in liberal arts and professional studies, preparing lifelong learners who make meaningful contributions to the global community. Based in Kansas City, Avila specializes in Psychology, Computer Science, Business Administration, Healthcare, and Nursing degree programs. The university’s personalized approach to education accelerated formats, and flexible schedules resonate with international students aspiring to study in the USA.
InUni, part of Global University Systems (GUS), is a leading international higher education services company with a network of higher-education institutions, delivering various bachelor’s and master’s degree programs across the USA, UK, and Europe.
Student experience is InUni’s priority. With 75,000 people currently studying worldwide, it aims to be inclusive, and culturally diverse and always provide students with a fresh perspective. InUni provides international students access to education by partnering with institutions to offer customized, quality-focused, end-to-end solutions to meet their needs.
About Avila University
Avila University is a Catholic university founded and inspired by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. The Sisters' values of inclusion, service and lifelong learning are evident in each graduating class as Avila alumni set out to make a difference in the world. Avila offers access to Catholic education with a liberal arts foundation to a diverse student population through more than 60 degree and workforce certificate programs.
About InUni
InUni, a Global University Systems (GUS) company, is an international student counseling partner with several leading Institutions across the UK, USA, and Europe. It supports international students through their application and admissions journey to institutions that suit their interests and academic qualifications. InUni also works with several global partners for direct outreach to students interested in studying at various international destinations.
