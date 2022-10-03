Scheduled Closure Planned for Interstate 90 Exit 37 Westbound On-Ramp Near Sturgis

For Immediate Release: Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that the westbound on-ramp at exit 37 will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The ramp will be closed to allow crews to construct a new, longer ramp in its place. The ramp is expected to remain closed until Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Traffic using Pleasant Valley Road to access westbound I-90 will be detoured to eastbound I-90 to exit 44, where they will exit and access the westbound lanes of I-90.

This work is part of the second phase of a four-phase project to reconstruct the exit 37 interchange. The project includes the reconstruction of the exit 37 interchange, eastbound grading on I-90, paving from west of exit 37 to the Tilford Port of Entry, drainage structure extensions, installation of pipe culverts, installation of a commercial vehicle electronic screening system, and the construction of a new port of entry building.

The prime contractor on the $35 million project is Complete Concrete, Inc. of Rapid City. The project is scheduled for completion by Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Project information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/meadecounty-021g.

