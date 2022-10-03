Infection Surveillance Services Market To Hit $1.724 Billion by 2030

Infection Surveillance Services Market To

surge in prevalence of health-associated infections, and supportive government initiatives drive the growth of the global infection surveillance services market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alarming surge in prevalence of healthcare-associated infection across the globe, rise in adoption of infection surveillance software among healthcare workers, increase in government and private funds for prevention and control of healthcare-associated infection, and surge in number of surgeries are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global infection surveillance services market during the forecast period.

The global infection surveillance services market size was valued at $0.407 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.724 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Infection surveillance service is defined as the monitoring and reporting of the data due to healthcare-associated infection. This service allows hospitals and clinics to record incidents of surgical site infection, tract the result of patients after treatment, and review or change practice to prevent further infection. The software, tools, and services are available in hospitals, which aims to collect & analyze the data on surgical site infection by using a minimal set of data required and ensure the highest standard of data quality.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic put a lot of stress upon the healthcare systems worldwide and raised the risk of health-associated infections among Covid-19 patients. According to the study published by Antimicrobial Resistance & Infection Control in 2021, nearly 59 patients were diagnosed with health-associated infections in a hospital and nearly 32 of them developed the infection due to Covid-19.

The rapid transmission of Covid-19 led to rise in hospitalizations and long stays. This led to surge in demand for infection surveillance services, thereby, resulting in the market growth.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global infection surveillance services market based on offering, infection type, end user, and region.

Based on offering, the software segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global infection surveillance services market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the long-term care facilities segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global infection surveillance services market analyzed in the research include Alpha Source Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., Gojo Industries Inc., BioVigil, Premier Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., RLDatix, and Wolters Kluwer.

