Central Airspace Management Unit (CAMU) Market : Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Simulation 2022-2029

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Airspace Management Unit (CAMU) Market by End User (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Automation & Simulation), Application (Military, Commercial) & Region - Opportunity and Forecast, 2022-2029

Central airspace management unit (CAMU) manages the functions of the slot allocation programmer along with managing the flexible use of airspace to enable military exercises & operations, unusual or special events, or any activities that might need the use of airspace for a particular time period. Moreover, CAMU is responsible for re-routing of traffic affected by adverse weather, and it balances demand against capacity using the air traffic flow management (ATFM) system after CDM with the appropriate aviation community members.

The growth of the global central airspace management unit market is driven by increase in airspace congestion, modernization of air traffic management infrastructure, and continuous development of airports infrastructure. However, failure of CAMU to manage traffic during peak hour and lack of skilled workforce limit the growth of this market. Increase in need for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) traffic management is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the development of the market.

The global central airspace management unit market is segmented on the basis of end user and application. By end user, the market is categorized into communication, navigation, surveillance, and automation & simulation. Based on application, it is classified into military and commercial. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global central airspace management unit market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report -

• Thales Group

• Rohde & Schwarz (R&S)

• Metron Aviation, Inc.

• Glarun Group

• Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH

• ATNS SOC Limited

• Honeywell

• Atech

• Indra

• Wisesoft

By End User -

• Communication

• Navigation

• Surveillance

• Automation & Simulation

By Applications -

• Military

• Commercial

