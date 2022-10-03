Acrylic Acid Market Size | New Developments, Revenue, Market Dynamics, Business Challenges and Forecast Research, 2030

Acrylic Acid Market Growth

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid increase in adhesives, increase in demand for superabsorbent polymers, and strong demand from emerging economies drive the growth of the global acrylic acid market. However, several regulatory issues hinder the market growth. On the other hand, commercialization of bio-based acrylic acid present new opportunities in the coming years.

The global acrylic acid market is analyzed on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into Powdered Acrylic Esters, Acrylic Polymer and others. By application, the report categorizes the market into Diapers, Surface Coatings Industry, Adhesives and others. By end user, the market is classified into Sealants Industry, Plastic Additives Industry, Water Treatment Industry, Textiles Industry, Surfactants Industry and others. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across North America is classified into the U.S, Canada, and Mexico. Europe includes countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe. At the same time, Asia-Pacific covers countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Finally, LAMEA is segmented into Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa

The acrylic polymer segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global acrylic acid market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030, due to increase in adoption of superabsorbent polymers by the manufacturers of disposable diapers.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The acrylic acid market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the acrylic acid market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the acrylic acid market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Major market players

• CLARINEX Group

• Carbon Activated Corp.

• Cabot Corporation

• ADA-ES, INC.

• Jacobi Carbons AB

• Siemens Water Technologies Corp.

• Kureha Corporation

• Calgon Carbon Corporation

• Carbo Tech AC GmbH

• Carbon Resources LLC

