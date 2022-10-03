Brow Gel Market Size is Projected to Rise $431.7 Million by 2031, Growing At a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031

Brow Gel Market

According to the brow gel market analysis, the brow gel market is segmented into price point, distribution channel and region.

The market is expected to develop during the forecast period due to favorable market expansion in the cosmetics industry and rising demand for natural color cosmetics.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Brow Gel Market" The brow gel market was valued at $264.90 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $431.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/brow-gel-market-A16125

Many cosmetic items, such as brow gels contain harmful ingredients that harm skin when absorbed and cause a variety of skin irritations and disorders. A number of chronic diseases, including cancer, endocrine disorders, and neurological disorders, caused certain chemicals found in cosmetic items. Rise in skin-related problems by chemical cosmetics has discouraged customers from using chemical color cosmetics, and many have started to choose natural color cosmetics instead. Natural ingredients including jojoba oil, coconut oil, botanical cactus, and aloe vera extract are used to make natural brow gels. A natural brow gel has no dangerous ingredients and is safe to use. An important element driving growth of the global brow gel market is rise in demand for natural brow gels on a global scale. People take great care while selecting brow gels with natural components as eyes and area around the eyes are important part of the face.

Rise in demand for natural brow gel over past couple of years is attributed to increase in public knowledge of advantages of using brow gel. In addition, organic and natural is a market that is currently popular and is present in practically all color cosmetic products. The market is witnessing an increase in demand for natural products as customers become more health conscious and aware of the unhygienic manufacture and cultivation of ingredients and their effects on the skin.

According to the brow gel market analysis, the brow gel market is segmented into price point, distribution channel and region. By price point, it is segregated into economy and premium. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, online sales channel and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Rest of LAMEA).

According to the brow gel market trends, on the basis of price point, the premium segment was the significant revenue contributor to the market, with $75.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Moreover, awareness of luxury skin care and color cosmetics has increased, owing to rise in per capita income and purchasing power, thus brow gel and other high-end color cosmetic products are selling quickly. The advent of more natural goods, especially those made with rare raw components and offering exponential benefits, is also attributed for increase in demand for high-end color cosmetics items worldwide. Expansion of the brow gel industry is also significantly influenced by rise in aggressive advertising made through social media platforms by social media influencers.

By distribution channel, the hypermarket and supermarket segment was the highest contributor to the brow gel market growth, and is estimated to reach $145.2 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Increase in urbanization, rise in working class population, and competitive pricing boost popularity of supermarkets/hypermarkets sales channel.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific garnered a significant brow gel market share in 2021, and is expected to maintain the share throughout the brow gel market forecast period. Internet penetration in Asia-Pacific was ~51% in 2020. Thus, increase in netizens and rise in digitization have influenced consumer purchase behavior. Online platforms serve as a popular medium for purchase of skin care products, owing to benefits such as availability of information about the attributes of these products, time-saving feature, and facility of home delivery provided by online platforms.

Need a Discount? Getting Exclusive Discount And Free Consultation @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16494

Key players profiled in this report include L’ORÉAL S.A., Revlon, Inc., Avon, Oriflame Holding AG, Christian Dior SE, GUERLAIN, Relouis Bel LLC, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Huda Beauty, and Maybelline New York.

Reasons to Buy This Brow Gel Market Report:

○ Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

○ Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

○ Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

○ To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

○ Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

○ To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors.

Related Reports:

○ Luxury Cosmetics Market is expected to garner $81,247.6 million by 2026

○ Lipstick Market Size is expected to reach $12.5 billion by 2026

○ Halal Cosmetics Market is projected to reach $144,816.10 million by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/halal-cosmetics-market

○ Cosmetics Face Serum Market Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cosmetics-face-serum-market

○ Nutracosmetic Market Will Show An Increase Of By 2027, Report

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nutracosmetic-market-A08067



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research