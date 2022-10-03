America’s Service Commissions Announces Its New Board of Directors and Officers for 2022-2023 Term

The Board of Directors provides invaluable guidance and leadership to the membership association.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Service Commissions (ASC) is pleased to announce its new board members and officers for the 2022-2023 term, which officially began on October 1. The Board of Directors helps guide and shape ASC, the national association representing the 52 state and territorial service commissions, and their service programs, across the United States.

“We continue to benefit from the time, talent, and tremendous expertise of these state and territorial service leaders who serve on the ASC Board," said Kaira Esgate, ASC Chief Executive Officer. "As a membership association, the input of our board members in our mission and strategic plan is absolutely critical, especially as the field of national service continues to expand in order to meet the most pressing challenges of the current moment. I have no doubt this group of leaders will guide us through whatever challenges and opportunities we encounter in our efforts to advance service as a strategy this coming year.”

The below slate of new board members and officers was approved by ASC’s commission members during its annual Membership Assembly, held virtually on September 20, 2022.

Officers

Judd Jeansonne, Chair — Executive Director, Volunteer Louisiana (new chair)

Ginna Holmes, Vice Chair / Public Policy Chair — Executive Director, Michigan Community Service Commission (new officer)

Cat Keen, Membership Chair — National Service Programs Director, Volunteer Florida (new officer)

Jeanne Duffy, Treasurer — Executive Director, Serve Wisconsin (re-appointed)

Kate Scheuritzel, Secretary — Director of Programs, Serve Connecticut (new officer)

Members

Katie Abbott — Executive Director, Serve Alaska (continuing)

John Albright — Commission Chair, Missouri Community Service Commission (continuing)

Thenera Bailey — CEO, SISGI Group and SISGI Beyond Good Ideas Foundation (continuing)

Kristen Bennett — CEO, Service Year Alliance (continuing)

Owen Brown — Youth Commissioner, Volunteer Mississippi (continuing)

Vanessa Diamond — Commissioner, Virginia Service (continuing)

Al Dixon — Commissioner, Serve Alabama (newly appointed)

Steve Epstein — Commission Chair, Volunteer New Hampshire (continuing)

William Hall — Executive Director, ServeOhio (re-appointed)

Beverly Hoster — Commission Chair, Oklahoma Community Service Commission (continuing)

Julia Keehner — Former Commission Chair, Volunteer West Virginia (continuing)

Charlette Kremer — Commissioner, Serve Idaho (re-appointed)

Shelly McAlpin — Executive Director, Serve Wyoming (continuing)

Beth McGuinness — Director of Programs, Massachusetts Service Alliance (continuing)

Jessica Dorsey — Executive Director, Kansas Volunteer Commission (continuing)

Nathan Rix — Commissioner, Oregon Serves (newly appointed)

Richard Swarttz — CFO, Lead for America (continuing)

Marty Weinstein — CEO, Bay Area Community Resources and Co-Chair, California AmeriCorps Alliance (re-appointed)

ASC also extends its deepest gratitude to the following outgoing board members for their service:

Maureen Eccleston — former executive director, PennSERVE (five years of service)

Caroline Farmer — former executive director, Volunteer NC (four years of service)

Marc McAleavey — former executive director, Serve Indiana (one year of service)

Lisa Spinali — former commissioner, California Volunteers (two years of service)

For more information, visit statecommissions.org/board-of-directors.

About America’s Service Commissions

America’s Service Commissions (ASC) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing and promoting the 52 state and territorial service commissions across the United States with the mission to lead and elevate the commission network. State and territorial service commissions are governor-appointed public agencies or nonprofit organizations made up of more than 1,000 commissioners, private citizens leading the nation’s service movement and administering more than 75 percent of the federal AmeriCorps funds to address pressing community needs. Learn more at statecommissions.org .

Ashton Yount America's Service Commissions 2672702524 ayount@statecommissions.org