UPDATE - Guggenheim Securities Hires Muhammad Laghari to Expand Energy Investment Banking Practice

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Muhammad Laghari has joined the firm’s Energy Investment Banking group as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Laghari is based in Guggenheim’s Houston office and will focus on building Guggenheim’s energy and energy transition investment banking business.



Mr. Laghari brings more than a decade of global energy investment banking experience to Guggenheim Securities. He joins Guggenheim from Citigroup, where he most recently served as Head of North America Upstream Investment Banking within the firm’s Energy Investment Banking practice.

“We are excited to welcome Muhammad to our firm where he will help lead the continued growth and development of our Energy Investment Banking practice,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Muhammad’s impressive track record, deep industry knowledge and extensive client relationships will be key assets in driving our energy and energy transition franchise. We look forward to his success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Laghari earned his M.A. in financial risk management from Simon Fraser University and B.Sc. in economics from Lahore University of Management Sciences.

