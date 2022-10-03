Bell and Howell Names Arthur Bergens as President and Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- Retiring CEO, Larry Blue, was instrumental in evolving Bell and Howell into a premier automation service leader.



DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bell and Howell today announced that Arthur Bergens has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of the Durham, North Carolina-based company. Bell and Howell is a North America services organization that delivers next-generation technologies and solutions to its broad market base of customers. Arthur Bergens, formerly President and Chief Operating Officer, will now fully lead Bell and Howell’s strategy of delivering an innovative portfolio of comprehensive services and solutions that directly support customer successes.

This executive leadership change comes as the result of the retirement of former CEO, Larry Blue, who joined the company in 2014 as Chief Operating Officer and in December 2018 became CEO. Blue spent much of his time evolving and propelling the company into a stronger, more diverse technology-based solutions innovator. His focus on digital transformation helped launch Bell and Howell’s state-of-the-art data analytics platform, as well as its remote monitoring services.

Arthur Bergens, who joined the company as CFO in early 2014, has successfully led the company’s financial, operational, and M&A strategies which allowed the transformation of the company to its current strategy. He utilizes decades of global leadership experience across a diverse group of private and publicly held companies, having redesigned strategies and strengthened organizations to achieve their goals and exceed challenging benchmarks. This leadership transition will continue to focus on Bell and Howell’s position as a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to employ advanced services and technologies that support their strategies, grow operational efficiencies, and enhance the end customer experience.

Bergens is also a recipient of multiple awards including a two-time winner of the Triangle Business Journal’s CFO of the Year. Now at the helm of Bell and Howell, his practical approach to decision-making and strategic process development will continue to influence meaningful changes as the company continues building upon its long history of technological and service innovations.

About Bell and Howell

Bell and Howell, headquartered in Durham, NC, is one of the largest and most sophisticated service organizations in North America, leveraging innovative technologies and unrivaled service capabilities supporting its customers success with increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve their customer experience. Boasting a rich history and expertise in mechatronics and workflow efficiency, the company offers a complete portfolio of technology driven service offerings, as well as comprehensive solutions in production mail manufacturing and its new BH QuickCollect™ Solutions for automated order pickup. For more information, please visit us online and follow us on LinkedIn .

