Virtu Financial Congratulates Cindy Lee, Recipient of the Trail Blazer Award at Women in Derivatives, 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, is pleased to congratulate Cindy Lee, Virtu’s Deputy Chief Financial Officer, on her Women in Derivatives 2022 Trail Blazer award.



A seasoned professional in the financial services sector, Cindy joined Virtu in 2011 where, through her expertise and dedication, she now oversees global finance and corporate treasury functions. As a leader, Cindy spearheaded the automation of financial processes across Virtu’s global offices and helped grow the finance team from only three to over 50 people. As a key member of the finance team, Cindy’s contributions were integral to the successful completion of Virtu’s IPO in 2015 and the integration of Virtu's multiple acquisitions including KCG in 2017 and ITG in 2019.

"This recognition given to Cindy for her outstanding leadership and forward-looking mindset is very well deserved," said Douglas Cifu, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Virtu Financial. “Cindy’s performance and dedication is a powerful example to others as she continuously improves the standard of excellence across the firm.”

Prior to joining Virtu in 2011, Cindy worked at The Royal Bank of Scotland and was an auditor at Deloitte & Touche. Cindy graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Accounting.

Virtu’s Jeehye Lee was shortlisted for the Rising Star category at Women in Derivatives 2022. Jeehye has been an impactful quantitative strategist at Virtu since joining in 2012 after completing her PhD in Physics from Cornell University. Jeehye has demonstrated excellence in quantitative research, focusing on researching challenging opportunities. Jeehye also contributes to the firm’s Virtu Together culture through her mentorship efforts and the example she sets as a role model for new quant researchers.

Virtu extends its thanks and appreciation to Cindy and Jeehye for their leadership at Virtu and in the financial services industry.

About Women in Derivatives

WIND is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to attract, retain, educate and develop female leaders in the financial industry. We provide targeted channels for education, mentoring and sponsorship, leveraging senior leaders within our organization. WIND currently has almost 6,000 participants worldwide in the financial industry, who consist of women with a range of backgrounds, positions and seniority. Our participants include people in trading, sales, law, economics, portfolio management, risk, marketing, research, academia, government, operations and technology.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrency and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-, intra- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Andrew Smith

investor_relations@virtu.com