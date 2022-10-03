SMARTECH’S UNIQUE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY INNOVATIONS TO SHOWCASE AT THE UPCOMING EWTA/APA INFO FAIR
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTECH, a pioneering Israeli hi-tech company, will present its game-changing patent-protected innovations for the wood panel industry – SMARTRESIN systems and the AI-based SmartPress software – at the EWTA/APA Info Fair in Aventura, Florida, October 15-17, 2022.
Already proven in some of the world’s largest facilities in the US, Europe and India, SMARTECH’s solutions significantly increase manufacturers’ operating profitability by reducing use of costly raw material inputs, and increasing production-line efficiency.
The SMARTRESIN family consists of two distinct solutions for MDI and PF resins. SMARTRESIN MDI is a self-contained, in-line skid system that generates a water-based MDI resin suspension. SMARTRESIN PF operates by modulating the reactivity and viscosity of PF resin without any additional additives. Both breakthrough offerings reduce resin consumption by at least 15% with no decrease in final product quality.
SmartPress software is a cutting-edge AI-based solution developed for wood panel presses. Leveraging SMARTECH's vast experience in data science and process engineering, this unique solution drives autonomous control of panel presses delivering higher throughput and improved press stability.
“We look forward to presenting our breakthrough solutions to the US wood panel manufacturers. Our innovative SMARTRESIN systems significantly reduce resin costs. We therefore expect an enthusiastic response from the market, similar to that which greeted the launch of our SMARTWAX offering,” said SMARTECH’s CEO, Hanoch Magid. “In addition, our unique AI-driven SmartPress solution will provide unprecedented value to mill operators, including increased press productivity, reduced material requirements and better press stability. We invite our industry friends to come meet us at the EWTA/APA Info Fair and learn how SMARTECH’s innovative solutions can help them meet the industry’s multiple challenges.”
About SMARTECH
SMARTECH is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by unleashing the latent potential of raw materials and data, and helps industries upgrade their plants to smart factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, autonomous, data-driven and sustainable assets. We spark new possibilities for manufacturing with intelligence.
SMARTECH, Manewfacturing™ Technologies is headquartered in Israel, with a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Latin America. For more information about SMARTECH solutions, visit www.smartech.com.
Nathalie Vaknin, VP Global Marketing
SMARTECH
+972 54-760-7024
nathalie.vaknin@smartech.com