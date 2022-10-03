Koita Italian Plant-Based Milks Selected by Sprouts Farmers Market to Launch in All 380 Stores Spanning 23 U.S. States

Organic, Premium Milks Known for Amazing Taste & Superior Froth

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koita Foods , the maker of premium Italian plant-based milks, today announces that its Organic Almond, Organic Coconut and Organic Almond Coconut Plant-Based Milks are now available in all 380 Sprouts Farmers Market locations.



From the first sip, the 100% pure, clean, creamy taste of Koita’s plant-based milks sets them apart. Their main ingredients are carefully chosen for quality — with organic almonds grown in the pure soil of the Italian alps and organic coconuts from Thailand.

Koita milks are produced and packed in Italy and designed by a group of experienced Italian baristas. They’re great for everyday use in cereal, smoothies and all sorts of recipes, and created to elevate the at-home coffee experience with amazing froth.

Like Koita, Sprouts supports clean, healthy living, sustainable, better-for-you products and giving back to the community. These aligned values make Koita and Sprouts an ideal match for Koita’s U.S. and global expansion.

Koita was founded by American expat Mustafa Koita. His homegrown brand fearlessly took on the largest billion-dollar beverage companies with his line of premium milks, disrupting the Middle East and Asia in such a noticeable way that it caught Harvard Business School’s attention, leading them to write a case study about Koita’s impressive growth and unique entrepreneurial story. The U.S. marks the 11th country for Koita, as they expand further into more product categories and geographies.

“We are excited that Koita’s organic, plant-based milks are now on the shelves at all Sprouts Farmers Market locations. We can’t wait for more people across the U.S. to taste our creamy, delicious milks,” said Koita Foods’ Founder Mustafa Koita. “As a long-time supporter of small, emerging brands, Sprouts is a great fit for us, and this partnership plays a pivotal role in our growth. We are committed to working with our friends at Sprouts to make it a big success.”

All Koita milks that will be sold at Sprouts are organic, non-dairy, vegan, gluten free, non-GMO and free of carrageenan.

Koita milks are shelf stable at room temperature and steam-treated using an innovative process that retains taste and extends shelf life. They come in recyclable Tetra Pak packaging, with shipments that arrive by sea to ensure a lower carbon footprint.

Named a “Best Plant-Based Milk” by The Wall Street Journal, Koita is also the winner of a sofi™ Award from the Specialty Food Association and the Healthy Food Award from Prevention Magazine.

About Koita Foods

Koita Foods is a family-run, minority-owned, international business. American expat Mustafa Koita, a dynamic and fearless entrepreneur raised in Chicago, founded the company in 2013 after moving to Dubai and discovering that healthy milk options were not available locally. Inspired by a genuine desire to help families eat healthier, the company sells organic, lactose-free and plant-based milks at 1000+ retailers across 10 emerging markets spanning the Middle East and Asia. Koita’s premium Italian, shelf-stable, plant-based milks are now available at all Sprouts Farmers Market locations, independent grocers across the U.S., and on amazon.com . Visit Koita’s website at koita.com and follow @koitausa on Instagram and Facebook .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80ee45d1-d8ed-4191-8c02-f9d3777f0e27







MEDIA CONTACT: LAZ PR Lisa Lazarczyk lisa@lazpr.com or 617-838-7327