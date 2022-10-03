Racing Tires Market : Auto Racing Tires and Motorcycle Racing Tires Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Racing Tires Market by Product Application (Auto Racing Tires and Motorcycle Racing Tires), by End User (Replacement Tires and OEMs), and by Tire Type (Racing Slick Tires and Racing Treaded Tires) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

The racing tires are the specialized tires, which find major application in auto racing and motorcycle racing. All car tires are built keeping in mind the tire performance, however there are a few differences such as durability, material used, the air filled inside the tire and other features that make racing car tires stand out from other tires. Racing tires are designed specifically to deliver superior performance, and, hence, they undergo various quality, durability, speed, and other tests. Despite the use of natural and synthetic rubber as the primary raw material, a significant extent of textile reinforcements such as rayon, aramid, nylon, and polyester are also used for optimizing the tire performance.

Increase in frequency of various racing evets such as F1 and MotoGP, superiority of racing tires over general car or motorcycle tires due to difference in the production methods, and various essential add-ons such as aramid, nylon, and others to provide improved road grip and safety as well as enhance speed under extreme conditions boosts the market growth for the racing tires. With the advancement of technology, racing tires are customized to be strong and lightweight and is able to withstand high pressure and extreme temperatures, which improves the reliability of the tires, and hence fuels the market. However, high cost of the racing tires and the limited usage restrains the market growth.

The racing tires market is segmented on the basis of product application, end usage, and tire type. By product application, it is bifurcated into auto racing tires and motorcycle racing tires. The market segmentation for end usage include replacement tires and OEMs. By tire type, the market is divided into racing slick tires and racing treaded tires. By geography, the racing tire market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA).

Key Benefits -

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the racing tire market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2017-2023 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market

Key Players -

Bridgestone Corporation (Japan)

Compagnie Gnrale des tablissements Michelin SCA (France)

Continental AG (Germany)

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. (U.S.)

Pirelli & C. SpA (Italy)

Alliance Tire Group (Israel)

Apollo Tires Ltd. (India)

Cooper Tire and Rubber Co.(U.S)

Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co. Ltd (China)

Hankook Tire Co (South Korea)

About Allied Market Research –

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

