Automotive Holographic Dashboard Market : Video Generator, Projector, Combiner Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Holographic Dashboard Market by Component (Video Generator, Projector, Combiner, and Others) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Automotive holographic dashboard is mulit-layer dash screen technology that provides a 3D experience to the driver. Such transparent displays exhibit information or data in a manner that does not require the user to look away or lose focus on the task at hand. Heads-up displays (HUD) fulfil the safety, comfort and entertainment needs of users.

Growth in focus on active safety systems is expected to boost the market. Further, surge in demand for luxury and high-end cars is also anticipated to fuel the market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness of holographic dashboard and high price of such technology is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in demand of autonomous vehicles is expected to fuel the market in the upcoming years.

The automotive holographic dashboard market is segmented on the basis of component, vehicle type, and geography. By component, the market is divided into video generator, projector, combiner, and others. By vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits :

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global automotive holographic dashboard market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided that determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the market.

By Component -

Video Generator

Projector

Combiner

Others

By Vehicle Type -

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Key Players -

Navdy, Inc.

HUDWAY, LLC

Garmin Ltd.

BMW AG

Cognitive AI Technologies Inc.

Shenzhen Sunway Industry Co., Ltd.

Sygic a.s.

Continental AG

Exploride Inc.

WayRay SA

