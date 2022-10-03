Assistant Secretary Ramin Toloui’s Travel to Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany

Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui will travel October 3-7 to Brussels, Belgium; The Hague, Rotterdam, and Eindhoven, Netherlands; and Munich, Germany, to discuss strengthening and diversifying supply chains, especially in semiconductors, including implementation of the CHIPS Act and cooperation in the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council. Additionally, he will discuss critical efforts to mitigate global food insecurity, including the United States’ support for the EU Solidarity Lanes and the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative. He will also discuss U.S.-European cooperation to confront Russia’s continuing aggression against Ukraine, as well as other global challenges.

In Brussels on October 3 and 4 he will meet with European Union and Belgian senior officials and industry leaders. He will also visit the Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (IMEC) Headquarters.

In the Netherlands on October 5-6, he will meet with regional executives from leading companies. In Rotterdam, The Hague, and Eindhoven, he will meet with senior officials from the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate as well as with leaders in industry, academia, and think tanks.

On October 7, in Munich, Germany, Assistant Secretary Toloui will meet with Bavarian State government officials and business leaders.