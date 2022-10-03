Submit Release
Amy Pope’s Nomination for Director General of the International Organization for Migration

The United States is proud to nominate Amy Pope to be the next Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).  Ms. Pope currently serves as the Deputy Director General for Management and Reform at IOM.

Amy Pope is the visionary and inclusive leader IOM needs at this time of unprecedented displacement and migration. She is experienced at working with governments, non-governmental organizations, and community stakeholders to translate policies into reality.  Ms. Pope has successfully led governance and budget reforms at IOM, which have garnered wide support from IOM’s member states.  Ms. Pope has proven her exceptional capacity to achieve results that serve migrants, to lead and support IOM’s workforce, and to collaborate closely with member states.  She envisions an IOM that strengthens member state engagement and invests in human capital.

The United States strongly supports Amy Pope’s candidacy.  We are confident that under her leadership, IOM will thrive as the premier international organization for migration.

