Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Hammer Travels to Kenya, South Africa, and Ethiopia

Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa (SEHOA) Mike Hammer will travel to Kenya, South Africa, and Ethiopia October 3-18, 2022. Special Envoy Hammer is returning to the region as part of ongoing U.S. diplomatic efforts to achieve an immediate cessation of hostilities in northern Ethiopia and support the launch of African Union-led peace talks.

In Nairobi, Special Envoy Hammer will meet with Kenyan government officials, international partners, NGOs, and others involved in regional efforts to build peace and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those in need.

Following up on discussions on the situation in Northern Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa held in Washington on September 27 during the U.S.-South Africa Working Group on African and Global Issues, Special Envoy Hammer will travel to Pretoria to meet with South African government officials to advance efforts in support of the African Union-led mediation effort.

In Addis Ababa, Special Envoy Hammer will meet with Ethiopian government and African Union officials. He will also meet with UN officials and other partners delivering humanitarian assistance in response to the northern Ethiopia conflict and providing drought relief. Special Envoy Hammer will stress the importance of accountability on human rights issues in resolving the conflict and achieving national reconciliation. He will also engage on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in support of efforts under the AU’s auspices to reach an agreement that addresses the interests of all parties and contributes to a more peaceful and prosperous region.