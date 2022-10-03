Polylactic Acid PLA (PLA) Market Size and Growing Demands Analysis | Latest Developments & Growth Opportunities 2030

Polylactic Acid PLA (PLA) Market

The packaging segment held the major share in 2020, accounting for nearly 90% of the global polylactic acid market.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantages of polylactic acid in the construction industry and developments in the building & construction industry drive the growth of the global polyactic acid (PLA) market. On the other hand, certain disadvantages associated with packaging in the construction sector restrain the growth to some extent. However, effective solutions for waste management are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global polylactic acid (PLA) market is analyzed on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into Class C, Class F and others. By application, the report categorizes the market into Portland cement concrete (PCC), Bricks and Blocks, Asbestos Sheets, Structural Fills, Soil and others. By end user, the market is classified into Construction, Transportation, Cement Industry and others. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across North America is classified into the U.S, Canada, and Mexico. Europe includes countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe. At the same time, Asia-Pacific covers countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Finally, LAMEA is segmented into Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa

The packaging segment held the major share in 2020, accounting for nearly 90% of the global polylactic acid market. Increase in demand for packaged foods, snacks, ready-to-eat (RTE) meals, and other items fuels the growth of the segment. The bio-medical segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 20.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the importance of polylactic acid as an important polymeric material for biomedical applications on account of its properties such as biocompatibility, biodegradability, mechanical strength, and process ability.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The polylactic acid (PLA) market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the polylactic acid (PLA) market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the polylactic acid (PLA) market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Key players in the industry-

• Synbra

• Corbion Purac

• Hisun Biomaterials

• NatureWorks LLC.

• Chongqing bofei biochemical products, Ltd.

• Futerro

• Nantong Jiuding Biological Engineering Co. Ltd.

