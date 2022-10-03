Trevanna Tracks Unveils New Branding and Enhanced Features for Enterprise Music Teams

Trevanna Tracks, the cloud-based software that transformed how studios and content creators manage sync music licensing, has undergone a rebrand, including an artful new website that better conveys the company's mission to calm the chaos faced by music teams at the most forward thinking studios and video game developers. The timing coincides with the public debut of two major features on the platform, Divisions and Non-Licensed Tracks.

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) October 03, 2022

Trevanna Tracks, the cloud-based software that transformed how studios and content creators manage sync music licensing, has undergone a rebrand, including an artful new website that better conveys the company's mission to calm the chaos faced by music teams at the most forward thinking studios and video game developers.

The timing coincides with the public debut of two major features on the platform, Divisions and Non-Licensed Tracks.

Credible. Smart. Friendly. Helpful

Created by post-production executive Jennifer Freed, Trevanna Tracks has achieved success by blazing its own trail in entertainment technology. The rebrand is no exception: The site uses direct language and whimsical watercolor illustrations to demonstrate who it is for, what it does, and what can be expected when partnering with a SaaS platform that puts customer relationships first.

"We've been so dedicated to developing an intuitive product that makes our clients' lives easier, we hadn't taken a moment to define who we are," said Freed, founder and CEO of Trevanna Tracks. "When we went through the identity process with a creative director, it was unanimous: Trevanna Tracks is credible, smart, friendly, and helpful. We know the technology we've built presents in this way; the time had come for those who are discovering us for the first time to see it too."

With that in mind, Trevanna's rebrand had the goal of making a statement, showcasing the company's personality, and maintaining the clean user experience clients rely on.

The result:



Trevanna Tracks has defined itself as The Standard.

Each section of the site features a custom watercolor illustration by artist Keiko Morimoto.

The pages are a simple pathway, designed to lead a potential user effortlessly through the platform's features or to connect with company leaders.

Divisions

The software's most significant new development since its release, Divisions enables enterprises with multiple brands, business areas, or territories to create clear definitions between units within one subscription to Trevanna.

Enhanced functionality includes the client's ability to:



Share information among Divisions that will continue to reduce inefficiencies in workflow;

Maintain confidentiality with Division-specific restrictions;

Customize fields based on preferences;

Grant visibility into only that business unit's projects;

Improve executive-level reporting on music use, budgets, annual spend per licensor, and other data to inform future creative decisions.

Non-Licensed Tracks

Non-Licensed Tracks allows productions to organize and report on original music, scores, and work-for-hire just as they do licensed tracks. The feature was designed after speaking with clients on how the software could improve workflow.

Trevanna Tracks clients oversee a range of music use across multiple productions and marketing campaigns, and they often touch tracks that don't require a license. By building out functionality and managed lists so that clients can enter these tracks into the platform, data remains clean and users are able to have a single source of truth for all types of synced music.

"We want every customer interaction with us rooted in trust," explains Freed. "From our first impression to our platform UI to our feature roadmap to our customer support, every effort by the Trevanna Tracks team is to ensure a clean, calm and organized experience. We believe these updates reflect that!"

# # #

ABOUT TREVANNA TRACKS

Trevanna Tracks is a subscription-based software designed by entertainment industry professionals to streamline the process of clearing and licensing music for film, television, video games and marketing assets. Woman-owned, and women-run, Trevanna Tracks is an intuitive, centralized, and secure platform so multiple departments can stay efficient and accurate at every step.

About TrevannaTracks.com

The newly released website was designed by Naomi Usher of Studio Usher, illustrated by Keiko Morimoto and built by Alex Reeves of Moonpool.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/10/prweb18927354.htm