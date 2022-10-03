Cox Enterprises and Infor return as VIP Sponsor and After Party Sponsor for the Women In Technology's 2022 Women of the Year Awards Gala

Women in Technology (WIT) today announced the VIP and After Party Sponsors for its Women of the Year Awards Gala to be held on Saturday, October 8th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With more than 20,000 members, Women in Technology (WIT) is the largest non-profit organization committed to empowering and educating women and girls about opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) in Georgia. The WIT Awards Gala celebrates female visionaries of STEAM, groundbreakers in business and remarkable leaders who make a difference in their workplace and community.

This is Cox Enterprises' fourth year as the VIP Sponsor of the Women of the Year Awards and Infor's second year as the After Party Sponsor.

"Cox is proud to join in this celebration of current and future leaders in STEAM," said Maury Wolfe, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility and Social impact at Cox Enterprises. "The work of Women In Technology aligns perfectly with Cox's goal to empower 34 million people to live more prosperous lives by 2034, and we're thrilled to celebrate these visionary women and girls as they continue to make a profound impact on our communities."

"Infor is excited to partner with WIT in empowering women in STEAM careers from the classroom to the boardroom. At Infor, we are dedicated to creating and nurturing an inclusive and diverse culture where every employee can reach their full potential. We greatly value our partnership with WIT in ensuring women have access and opportunity in the technology field. We are proud to sponsor this year's After Party as we join WIT in celebrating this year's nominees and winners and their accomplishments in the field of technology," said Glynis Lee, VP – Inclusion, Community, and HR Technology

In speaking about both organizations, Penny Collins, WIT President and CEO said, "The partnerships with both Cox Enterprises and Infor are impactful. Cox Enterprises is a company focused on being an employer of choice for women which speaks straight to our values. In addition, Infor is working to empower women at all levels. We are grateful to have both organizations as sponsors once more," said Penny Collins, WIT President and CEO.

Women in Technology's (WIT) 23rd Annual Women of the Year Awards will be held on October 8th at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia with more than 1,000 technologists in attendance.

The Women of the Year Awards in STEAM Gala gathers top Georgia companies at the forefront of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) industries to recognize and announce the Women of the Year – women who demonstrate leadership and vision in business and who make a difference in our community. Additionally, we celebrate a special high school girl as the Girl of The Year, a single mom with our Single Mother of The Year Award, and for the first time this year, a WIT College Club with our Campus Club of the Year Award.

The WIT Awards Gala will start with a VIP Reception from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and program from 7:45 - 9:00pm where all winners of each category will be announced.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and health care. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $20 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software products for companies in industry specific markets. Infor builds complete industry suites in the cloud and efficiently deploys technology that puts the user experience first, leverages data science, and integrates easily into existing systems. Over 65,000 organizations worldwide rely on Infor to help overcome market disruptions and achieve business-wide digital transformation.

About Women In Technology (WIT)

Women In Technology (WIT) empowers girls and women to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering, The Arts, and Math (STEAM) from the classroom to the boardroom. We do this by providing female students in middle school, high school, and college with education, exposure and experience. By sharing the stories of successful professionals across the STEAM fields, we encourage all generations of girls and women to write their future. Today, WIT has over 20,000 members in Georgia, 48,000 members worldwide and our team of more than 250 volunteers deliver professional development and networking opportunities to each of our professionals and programs at no charge to more than 4,000 students. WIT is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and we are committed to making Georgia the state with the highest percentage of women in the STEAM workforce by partnering with our community to provide opportunities that champion women throughout their education and career.

