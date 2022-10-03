APA Corporation Provides Third-Quarter 2022 Supplemental Information and Schedules Results Conference Call for November 3 at 10 a.m. Central Time

HOUSTON, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation APA today provided supplemental information regarding certain third-quarter 2022 financial and operational results. This information is intended only to provide additional information regarding current estimates management believes will affect results for third-quarter 2022. It is provided to assist investors, analysts and others in formulating their own estimates, and is not intended to be a comprehensive presentation of all factors that will affect third-quarter 2022 results. Actual results and the impact of factors identified here may vary depending on the impact of other factors not identified here and are subject to finalization of the financial reporting process for third-quarter 2022.

Estimated Average Realized Prices – 3Q22 Oil (bbl) NGL (bbl) Natural Gas (Mcf) United States $94.00 $33.00 $6.80 International $100.00 $66.00 $4.10





Egypt tax barrels: 43 MBoe/d Realized loss on derivatives (before tax): $2 million Dry hole costs (before tax): $75 million

Third-quarter 2022 production guidance update

U.S. production is expected to be above the high end of the third-quarter guidance range provided in August (212 Mboe/d). International volumes are expected to be below the low end of the third-quarter guidance range (171 Mboe/d). With respect to international volumes, the shortfall is related to North Sea production, which was approximately eight Mboe/d below guidance due to significant unplanned downtime in August and September.

Weighted-average shares outstanding

The estimated weighted-average basic common shares for the period is 329 million, compared with a weighted average of 341 million shares in the second-quarter 2022.

Third-quarter 2022 earnings call

APA will host a conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2022 results at 10 a.m. Central time, Thursday, Nov. 3. The conference call will be webcast from APA's website at www.apacorp.com and investor.apacorp.com. Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one year on the "Investors" page of the company's website.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and in the Dominican Republic. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

