New York State Athletic Commission Medical Advisory Board to Meet on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 6:00 pm

Members of the New York State Athletic Commission Medical Advisory Board will hold a meeting on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Pursuant to Chapter 417 of the Laws of 2021, the meeting will be held at 123 William Street New York, NY 10036 and by WebEx.

 

An agenda and related materials will be posted when they become available.

 

                WHO:                   New York State Athletic Commission Medical Advisory Board

 

                WHAT:                 Medical Advisory Board

 

                WHEN:                 Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 6:00 PM                                  

               

Web Ex Information 

 

-------------------------------------------------------

Mobile Devices

-------------------------------------------------------

 

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m51758bcb72b4fe8c908092130428cf5f

 

Event Number: 161 430 3923

Password: GhXMcF7h38J

 

-------------------------------------------------------

Audio conference information

-------------------------------------------------------

Local: 1-518-549-0500

Access code: 161 430 3923

 

                                                       ###

