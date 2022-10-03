Applebee's® Doubles Down on Game Day with Five Boneless Wings for $1 with ANY Handcrafted Burger

America's favorite date-night destination to debut three NEW menu items: Bourbon Street Mushroom Swiss Burger, Neighborhood Double Burger, and Cinnabon® Mini Swirls

The fan-favorite deal at Applebee's has returned just in time for football season AND with two new Handcrafted Burgers added to our menu! Order any one of Applebee's juicy Handcrafted Burgers, including two NEW mouthwatering burgers – Bourbon Street Mushroom Swiss Burger and Neighborhood Double Burger – and add a plate of 5 Boneless Wings for only $1 more!* Enjoy these great savings with family and friends for Dine-In, To Go, and Delivery.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005237/en/

Don't miss out on this limited-time offer. Applebee's world-famous Boneless Wings are served with any choice of wing sauce including Classic Hot Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo, and Honey Pepper. All Boneless Wings are served with your choice of Bleu cheese or house made ranch dressing made with real buttermilk. Choose from one of these fresh, never frozen ground beef Handcrafted Burgers to pair with 5 delicious wings:

NEW Bourbon Street Mushroom Swiss Burger: A juicy all-beef burger jazzed up with Cajun spices, black pepper sauce and our house-made garlic mayo. Topped with two slices of Swiss cheese and smothered in sautéed onions & mushrooms on a Brioche bun.

A juicy all-beef burger jazzed up with Cajun spices, black pepper sauce and our house-made garlic mayo. Topped with two slices of Swiss cheese and smothered in sautéed onions & mushrooms on a Brioche bun. NEW Neighborhood Double Burger: A signature classic. Two juicy, all-beef patties are smothered with buttery garlic sauce and topped with American cheese, pickles, and shredded lettuce on a toasted Brioche bun.

A signature classic. Two juicy, all-beef patties are smothered with buttery garlic sauce and topped with American cheese, pickles, and shredded lettuce on a toasted Brioche bun. Whisky Bacon Burger: An all-beef patty topped with two slices of Pepper Jack cheese, crispy onions, two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon and Fireball ® Whisky-infused steak sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a Brioche bun. Served with classic fries.

An all-beef patty topped with two slices of Pepper Jack cheese, crispy onions, two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon and Fireball Whisky-infused steak sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a Brioche bun. Served with classic fries. Quesadilla Burger: Specialty burger with two slices of Pepper Jack cheese, signature mexi-ranch sauce, crispy Applewood-smoked bacon, house made pico de gallo, and shredded lettuce in a warm cheddar quesadilla and served with classic fries.

Specialty burger with two slices of Pepper Jack cheese, signature mexi-ranch sauce, crispy Applewood-smoked bacon, house made pico de gallo, and shredded lettuce in a warm cheddar quesadilla and served with classic fries. Classic Bacon Cheeseburger: Handcrafted all-beef patty topped with two slices of American cheese and two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a Brioche bun and a side of classic fries.

Handcrafted all-beef patty topped with two slices of American cheese and two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a Brioche bun and a side of classic fries. Classic Cheeseburger: Handcrafted all-beef patty topped with two slices of American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a Brioche bun and a side of classic fries.

Handcrafted all-beef patty topped with two slices of American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a Brioche bun and a side of classic fries. Classic Burger: A juicy all-beef burger classic with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a Brioche bun. Served with classic fries.

And for an irresistible treat to round out an already mouthwatering meal, Applebee's is introducing the NEW Cinnabon® Mini Swirls to the menu. Applebee's Culinary Team is thrilled to introduce this incredibly delectable new dessert of crispy fried, golden brown Mini Swirls lightly dusted with Cinnabon® cinnamon sugar and drizzled with hot caramel. Plus, they are paired with Cinnabon® 's signature cream cheese frosting.

"Whether watching a game or catching up with friends, our fan-favorite Boneless Wings are perfect for any occasion. All French Fries aside, nothing takes our Handcrafted Burgers to the next level like a plate of Boneless Wings," said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee's. "Plus, we can't wait for our guests to try our two NEW Handcrafted Burgers - the Bourbon Street Mushroom Swiss Burger and Neighborhood Double Burger. And of course, save room for our incredible new dessert, the Cinnabon® Mini Swirls!"

To find your local restaurant, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee's To Go or Delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee's mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Club Applebee's and receive a welcome offer!

*For a limited time. Price & participation may vary. Valid on full-priced burgers only. Not valid with any other offers, coupons, or discounts. Not valid with "2 for $XX" Menu. Limit one add-on order of Boneless Wings for $1 per Burger order. Excludes Cheetos® flavors.

Fireball® is a trademark of Sazerac Company, Inc.

Cinnabon® and the Cinnabon logo are registered trademarks of Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world's largest casual dining brands, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America's kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it's in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin' Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee's is always Doin' Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee's franchise and company-operated operations consisted of 1,673 Applebee's restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of August 9, 2022. This number does not include two domestic Applebee's ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and eight Applebee's international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. DIN, which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:

Instagram: @applebees

Twitter: @applebees

Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005237/en/