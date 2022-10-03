Hilton and Peloton Team Up to Enhance the Travel Wellness Experience

Marking an industry-first partnership, all 5,400 U.S. Hilton-branded hotels to feature Peloton in fitness centers

Today, Hilton HLT and Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON announced an industry-first partnership, making Hilton the first hospitality brand to feature Peloton Bikes across its entire U.S. hotel portfolio of 18 award-winning brands. By the end of the year, nearly all 5,400 U.S. Hilton-branded hotels – from Hampton by Hilton to Waldorf Astoria – will feature at least one Peloton Bike in every fitness center, providing guests with a more holistic wellness experience, including access to Peloton's world-class instructors and expansive connected fitness content.

A recent Hilton survey of U.S. travelers indicated an overwhelming 98 percent of respondents are prioritizing wellness activities while on the road, and within the Peloton community, 90 percent of Members report that they are more likely to stay at hotels with Peloton Bikes. Through this partnership, Hilton guests will now have a seamless way to incorporate wellness into their future travel plans - whether for business or pleasure.

"At Hilton, we understand the importance of a reliable and friendly stay that infuses wellness through all facets of the guest experience, including spa programs, hotel design, guest room amenities, and food and beverage," said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. "This unique and exciting partnership with Peloton – a brand so many of our guests know and love – accelerates an important part of that equation, allowing us to enhance the stay with an innovative approach to fitness."

In addition, through this partnership, Hilton Honors members will have access to special offers, including a Peloton App trial. Starting today until January 1, 2023, U.S.-based members of Hilton's award-winning loyalty program, Hilton Honors, who are first-time Peloton users can receive a 90-day trial subscription to the Peloton App, which offers thousands of live and on-demand classes – all with no equipment needed; as well as receive preferred pricing on select Peloton connected fitness products.

"As the connected fitness category creator, we are constantly innovating on ways to meet our Members and prospective Members where they are, and that includes during busy travel seasons," said Betsy Webb, Global Vice President, Peloton Commercial. "We recognize the importance for our Members to maintain their wellness routines while on the road, with data showing over 1.6 million Peloton rides completed globally on Peloton Bikes in hotels in the past year. So, we are thrilled to be working with Hilton, allowing us to meet the needs of our current Members, while also enabling potential new Members to experience Peloton for the first time."

With its recently launched global platform, Hilton. For the Stay, bolstered by an ad campaign, "It Matters Where You Stay," Hilton knows that the stay is a crucial element that can make or break any trip. Through its new partnership with Peloton, Hilton is taking another step to address wellness as a key part of the stay experience at all properties across the United States.

About Hilton

Hilton HLT is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising 7,000 properties and 1.1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the 139 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors is the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 18 world-class brands comprising 7,000 properties in 122 countries and territories. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where members can check in, choose and access their room using Digital Key. Hilton Honors offers its 139 million members hundreds of ways to earn and redeem Points, including with select co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem Points for free nights, purchases on Amazon, exclusive experiences, charitable contributions and more. The program is free to join and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com. Learn more about Hilton Honors at stories.hilton.com/hiltonhonors, and follow Hilton Honors on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Peloton

Peloton PTON is the leading connected fitness platform with a highly engaged community of nearly 7 million Members worldwide. A category innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton's first-of-its-kind subscription platform seamlessly combines innovative hardware, distinctive software, and exclusive content. Its world-renowned instructors, coach and motivate Members to be the best version of themselves anytime, anywhere. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton continues to scale across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

