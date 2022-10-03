Ivo Tjan Recognized as a Los Angeles Times 2022 Orange County Visionary

Ivo Tjan, Chairman, President and CEO of CommerceWest Bank CWBK was recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a 2022 Orange County Visionary in acknowledgement for his noteworthy success to the business community during the last 18 months.

Reserved for only 30 individuals in the Orange County market, it further solidifies his commitment to making a difference in the lives of his clients, in helping businesses achieve their goals, and in supporting his community.

Mr. Ivo Tjan, CEO commented, "I am humbled to be recognized by the Los Angeles Times. Such an honor was made possible by the incredible people who make up CommerceWest Bank—who tirelessly, positively performed during such turbulent times. We are committed to continuing our support in the community for Orange County, California. Our mission is clear and the company's future is bright."

About CW Bancorp

CW Bancorp is the parent company of CommerceWest Bank ("Bank"). The Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering on customized products and services. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our digital banking platform. By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, and create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a wide range of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solution, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A / working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

