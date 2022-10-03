Barton Gilman Expands into NJ and Enhances NY Litigation Practice with Gerber, Gallagher, Dallavalle and Tremont

Steven Gerber Mary Pat Gallagher Til J. Dallavalle

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barton Gilman announced today that the firm has expanded into New Jersey and enhanced its New York litigation practice with addition of partners Steven Gerber, Mary Pat Gallagher and Til Dallavalle and associate Gabrielle Tremont.

“We are thrilled that Steve, Mary Pat, Til, and Gabriela have joined the Barton Gilman family – this is a great opportunity to further expand our presence in the Mid-Atlantic, deepen our bench, and hone our expertise to continue to meet the legal needs of our clients,” said the firm’s co-managing partner, Matthew R. Plain.

“The attorneys joining the New Jersey office have extensive, and very successful, trial experience representing management in employment matters, as well as a strong track record in general liability litigation,” said Steven Gerber. “Our experience will complement and strengthen the firm’s capabilities in these areas.”

For more than three decades, Steve Gerber has practiced management-side employment and labor law, focusing on litigation and arbitrations. His practice also includes complex commercial litigation, complex tort defense litigation, and internal investigations. Steve represents clients in many sectors and has long-standing experience representing clients in healthcare; education; skilled nursing, assisted living and independent senior living facilities; transportation; logistics; retail; manufacturing; financial services; pharmaceuticals; public sector entities; and not-for-profit corporations and foundations. Steve has been included on the New Jersey Super Lawyers® list and the New York Metro Area Super Lawyers® list, Best Lawyers in America, New York and New Jersey list, and America’s Most Honored Lawyers list. He received a J.D. from the University at Buffalo School of Law, magna cum laude, and a B.A., cum laude, from the State University of New York. Steve is admitted to practice in Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

Mary Pat Gallagher focuses her practice on federal and state court trial and appellate litigation, with an emphasis on employment and labor law, insurance defense, and complex commercial litigation. She regularly represents management in employment-related litigation and has experience in matters involving alleged discrimination, hostile environment, retaliation, wrongful termination, wage and hour and contract disputes. Mary Pat also provides counseling and training for management on a wide range of employment issues and conducts internal investigations of workplace matters. Her experience includes traditional labor matters, such as unfair labor practices proceedings, collective bargaining negotiations, and grievance and arbitration proceedings. In addition, Mary Pat has litigated a broad range of actions in both state and federal court, including unfair competition, trade secret misappropriation, breach of contract, and a wide variety of business torts. Mary Pat received a J.D. from Rutgers Law School, and an M.SC. and a B.A. from Rutgers University. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and New Jersey.

Til Dallavalle is an experienced trial lawyer with a practice focused on the defense of complex tort litigation including premises liability matters. He has handled cases in every state court across New Jersey, all five boroughs of New York and also has a vibrant federal practice with matters in all US District Courts for the District of New Jersey. Til's broad background includes working in multiple practice areas including insurance defense, commercial and contractual matters, the defense of complex auto and property insurance claims (including BI & PIP), medical malpractice and general commercial liability cases. Til received a J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law and a B.A., magna cum laude, from Seton Hall University. He is admitted to practice in New Jersey and New York.

Associate Gabriela Tremont focuses her practice on management-side employment litigation, commercial litigation and tort defense. She previously served as an appellate court attorney for the New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Third Judicial Department, where she worked on a variety of civil, criminal and family law appeals. Gabriela received a J.D. from the University at Buffalo School of Law and a B.A. from the University of Pittsburgh. She is admitted to practice in New York and New Jersey.

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New Jersey, offering legal services in a wide variety of matters, including education law, employment, premises liability and business litigation, as well as medical and other professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation and intellectual property. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, the Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.