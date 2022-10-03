Branded Legacy, Inc. Products Now Featured in New Brick and Mortar Location

Company’s Products at Living Kitchen in Charlotte, NC

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, FL, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce its new customer Living Kitchen.

Living Kitchen is a local hot spot for organic plant-based cuisine. At Living Kitchen, the food they prepare is a labor of love. Everything they make is 100% organic, plant-based and locally sourced. Living Kitchen opened its flagship location in the historic South End neighborhood of Charlotte in 2011 as Luna’s Living Kitchen and shortened the name to Living Kitchen in the summer of 2016. They serve a variety of dishes, traditional and unique, including plant-based creations of many classic dishes, from Pizza and Burgers to Sushi.

Brandon Spikes, chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, “I have been a frequent customer of Living Kitchen for a while now. I am excited to have our CBD being used in their smoothies and drinks. Its great being able to work with other local companies.”

Company also previously announced it has received majority shareholder consent and board approval for the reduction in its authorized shares. The reduction will bring the Authorized Common Shares down to Six Hundred Million (600,000,000).