Tax-Exempt Bond Financing Veteran Brett Southworth Joins Greystone’s ATAX Affiliate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone affiliate, America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) (“ATAX”), today announced that Brett Southworth has joined the firm as a Managing Director. Bringing approximately 20 years of experience in tax-exempt bond financing, Mr. Southworth will focus on structuring transactions for clients in the seniors housing and healthcare sectors utilizing municipal bond financing and Greystone’s broad suite of debt solutions.



Mr. Southworth joins ATAX from Wells Fargo, where he served as Managing Director, Public Finance, Healthcare and Senior Living for three years working with clients on capital markets solutions. Prior to joining Wells Fargo, Mr. Southworth spent almost two decades at Bank of America, most recently as a Director in Public Finance Healthcare and Senior Living. During his career he has executed debt financing for U.S. healthcare and senior living borrowers, including rated and non-rated transactions, with an aggregate par amount in excess of $15 billion. His experience includes the origination and execution of both tax-exempt and taxable bond financings, bank placements, bridge loans, subordinated debt, issuer repurchases, derivatives and other financing products.

Mr. Southworth earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and an MBA from Columbia Business School in New York City.

“Brett’s extensive bond financing expertise and deep relationships across the seniors housing and healthcare sectors will be an asset to the ATAX platform as we continue to expand our investments into financing for new and substantially rehabbed seniors housing and skilled nursing facilities,” said Ken Rogozinski, CEO of ATAX. “It’s exciting for us to expand our lending product offerings from multifamily to the seniors and healthcare space, and we are thrilled to have Brett helping to lead the way.”

About America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was formed on April 2, 1998 under the Delaware Revised Uniform Limited Partnership Act for the primary purpose of acquiring, holding, selling and otherwise dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for affordable multifamily, student housing and commercial properties. ATAX is pursuing a business strategy of acquiring additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments on a leveraged basis. ATAX expects and believes the interest earned on these mortgage revenue bonds is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes. ATAX seeks to achieve its investment growth strategy by investing in additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments as permitted by its Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement, dated September 15, 2015, taking advantage of attractive financing structures available in the securities market, and entering into interest rate risk management instruments. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. press releases are available at www.ataxfund.com.

About Greystone

Greystone is a leading national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information contained in this press release contains “forward-looking statements,” which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks involving current maturities of our financing arrangements and our ability to renew or refinance such maturities, fluctuations in short-term interest rates, collateral valuations, mortgage revenue bond investment valuations and overall economic and credit market conditions. For a further list and description of such risks, see the reports and other filings made by ATAX with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022. ATAX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com