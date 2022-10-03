Global Cell Line Development Market is Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 12.39% During 2022-2031; Growing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies to Elevate Growth – Research Nester

Key Companies Covered in the Global Cell Line Development Market Research Report by Research Nester are Lonza Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning Incorporated, General Electric Company, Sartorius AG, Selexis SA, Merck KGaA, WuXi AppTec, and other key market players. The market research report also covers an in-depth analysis of the academia organizations who are associated with cell line development, the profiling of which includes organizations such as American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), and European Collection of Authentic Cell Cultures.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Nester has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Cell Line Development Market ’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2031 which includes the following factors:

Market growth over the forecast period

Detailed regional synopsis

Market segmentation

Growth drivers

Challenges

Key market players and their detailed profiling

Global Cell Line Development Market Size:

The global cell line development market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.39% over the forecast period, 2022-2031. By 2031, the market is predicted to slate USD 14,671 Million. Growing demand for monoclonal antibodies is expected to boost the market growth. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory made proteins. They prove to be beneficial in fighting against various infectious disease including cancer, Covid-19, migraines, and more. Owing to their beneficial features the FDA updated the authorizations for two monoclonal antibody therapies, REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) and bamlanivimab and etesevimab (administrated together), but has restricted their use to only when the patient is likely to have been exposed to or infected with a Covid-19 variant that is susceptible to these therapies.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-713

These monoclonal antibodies have an ability to fight with SARS-CoV-2. Besides this the increasing cases of cancer is also expected to boost the demand for monoclonal antibodies which in turn is anticipated to boost the cell line development market. The World Health Organization reports that cancer would account for about 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in every six, making it the leading cause of death globally.

Global Cell Line Development Market: Key Takeaways

North America to garner the largest revenue

Increased government engagement to boost market growth in Europe region

CHO cell segment to hold the largest revenue

Rising Burden of Osteoporosis to Drive Market Growth

Osteoporosis is a medical condition which is known for weakening bones, making it brittle, and fragile from loss of tissues. The International Osteoporosis Foundation estimates that osteoporosis results in more than 8.9 million fractures annually, with one occurring every 3 seconds. This condition usually occurs in people having low calcium intake. Low calcium intake could also lead to risk of osteoporosis. Approximately 89% of about 3 billion individuals at risk of low calcium intake live in Africa and Asia.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/cell-line-development-services-market/713

Another factor responsible for rising risk of osteoporosis is age. The more the age the greater the risk of osteoporosis. There is rise in geriatric population. By 2050, when it is estimated to reach about 2.1 billion, the number of elderly people will have increased by a second time. After the age of 50, the risk of fragility fractures grows gradually, and the aging of the population will cause an increase in the percentage of people worldwide who have osteoporosis and fractures. The effects of fractures are more severe in older people. In addition to the loss of bone mineral density, falls also significantly increase the risk of fragility fractures in older persons, and the risk of falling is taken into account when determining the fracture risk. Hence rising burden of osteoporosis is estimated to boost the market growth.

Global Cell Line Development Market: Regional Overview

The global cell line development market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Development of Cell Line-Based End Products by Academia & Research Institutions to Drive Market Growth in North America Region

The cell line development market in North America region is expected to garner the largest revenue of USD 5,086.7 Million by the end of 2031 owing to the development of cell line-based end products by academia & research institutions. Also increasing investments and funds made available to manufacturing business is expected to boost the market growth. Genome Centers were given funding in 2018 by the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to produce genotype sequencing data from bio samples. Over 1 million participant partners are needed to build a diverse network that will help researchers better understand how genetics, environment, and lifestyle decisions affect health outcomes. It is projected that these elements will promote market expansion in the approaching years.

Get a Sample PDF of Cell Line Development Services Market Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-713

Increased Government Engagement to Favour the Growth of the Market in Europe Region

The market in Europe region is estimated to grow further, garnering revenue of USD 4,253.3 Million by the end of 2031, owing to the increasing government engagement in cell line development market. The growth of the European cell line development market has been facilitated by European government agencies. For instance, the UK Stem Cell Bank, which was established in 2003, is sponsored by the Medical Research Council (MRC) and the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC).

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

For more insights on the market share of various regions: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-713

Global Cell Line Development Market, Segmentation by Cell Type

CHO Cells

BHK 21 Cells

NSO Cells

Murine C127 Cells

NIH3T3

L929 Cells

Others

The CHO cells segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 5,396.4 Million by the end of 2031. Growing demand for more antibodies is estimated to boost the segment growth. Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells has advance features which is benefited in producing complex pharmaceuticals, like antibodies. However, the constant optimization and advancement of production technology is necessary to meet the rising demand for large quantities of biologics. In order to increase volumetric capacity while keeping consistent product quality, research is being done to find better ways and means to do it. For instance, ascorbic acid, nicotinamide, choline, and thiamine concentrations in the culture supernatant of Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells were measured. The media were Ham's F12 and Dulbecco's modified Eagle's medium (DME/F12), which did not include any serum or protein, and alpha-modified Eagle's minimum essential medium (MEM-alpha), which was supplemented with 10% foetal calf serum. In North America, the segment is anticipated to generate a revenue of USD 1917.7 Million by the end of 2031, while in the same year, in Europe, the segment garnered a revenue of USD 1585.2 Million.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert: https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-713

Global Cell Line Development Market, Segmentation by Application

Bioproduction

Tissue Engineering

Regenerative Medicine

Biologics

Medicines

Toxicity Testing

Research

Drug Discovery

Cell Therapies

Gene Therapies

The bioproduction segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 4,410.0 Million by the end of 2031. The growth can be attributed to the growing preference for biologic drugs. By 2020, it is expected that biologics would account for more than 24% of the pharmaceutical market. A wide number of illnesses can be treated with precision using biological medications and products, which have the potential to significantly enhance health and quality of life. Hence their demand is expected to increase. In Europe, the segment is projected to generate the largest revenue of USD 1350.4 Million by the end of 2031, while that in North America, it was expected to reach USD 1576.9 Million.

Global Cell Line Development Market, Segmentation by Product

Equipment

Media & Reagents

Global Cell Line Development Market, Segmentation by Industry

Biotechnology

Biopharma

Academia

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global cell line development market that are profiled by Research Nester are Lonza Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning Incorporated, General Electric Company, Sartorius AG, Selexis SA, Merck KGaA, WuXi AppTec, American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), and European Collection of Authentic Cell Cultures and other key market players. The market research report also covers an in-depth analysis of the academia organizations who are associated with cell line development, the profiling of which includes organizations such as American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), and European Collection of Authentic Cell Cultures.

Recent Development in Global Cell Line Development Market

In July 30, 2019, in order to enhance "Vein-to-Vein" delivery service throughout its manufacturing network for cell and gene therapy, Lonza Group Ltd. partnered with Vineti.

In February 23, 2022, for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine and other investigational medications based on mRNA technology, Moderna Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific struck a long-term partnership.





Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Electron Microscopes Market Analysis by Microscope Type (Compound, Electron, Confocal, Digital, X-Ray, and Others); by Technology (Accessories, Microscopes, and Software); by Application (Semiconductor & Electronics, Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Material Science, and Others); and by End-User (Automotive, Pathology Labs, Pharma-Biopharma Companies, Semiconductor, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

West Syndrome Market Analysis by Product Type {Solid Dosage (Tablet and Capsule), and Liquid Dosage (Injectable and Others)}; by Administration Route (Parenteral, Oral, and Others); by Treatment (Anticonvulsant, Benzodiazepine, Corticosteroids, and Vitamin B); by Distribution Channel (Retail, Online, and Hospitals); and by End-User (Hospitals, Homecare, and Clinics) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Viral Clearance Market Analysis by Method (Viral Inactivation and Viral Removal); by Application (Blood, Recombination, and Vaccine); and by End-User (CROs, Pharmaceuticals, and Biotechnology Company) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis by Product (Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers, Nebulizers and Accessories); by Application (Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, COPD, Allergic Rhinitis and Others); and by Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies and E-Commerce) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Retail Clinics Market Analysis by Location (Malls, Retail Stores, and Others); by Ownership (Hospitals, Retail, and Others); and by Application (Clinical Chemistry & Immunoassay, Point-of-Care Diagnostics, Vaccinations, and Others) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033





About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@researchnester.com

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919