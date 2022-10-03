October is National Dental Hygiene Month and Orthodontic Health Month; Benevis Makes It a Twofer with ‘Happy, Healthy Smile Month’

With Halloween candy just around the corner, Happy, Healthy Smile Month celebrates the important role of Dental Hygiene and Orthodontics in keeping smiles healthy and confident

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This October, Benevis is combining two national celebrations – Dental Hygiene Month and Orthodontic Health Month – in the very first Happy, Healthy Smile Month. The inaugural celebration reflects the extremely important role of both dental hygiene and orthodontia in a comprehensive oral health program that can help maintain a happy, healthy, confident smile for an entire lifetime.

Benevis is observing Happy, Healthy Smile Month by delivering fun, educational tools to the 120 communities and 14 states we currently serve. Not only will kids in our communities receive coloring kits, puzzles, fun facts and informational tools on the importance of dental hygiene and braces, but we will also make a kit available online HERE for anyone who asks.

“We have a lot to celebrate at Benevis,” said Bryan Carey, Chief Executive Officer of Benevis. “Over the past 20 years, this team has had the privilege of providing excellent dental care to more than 3.8 million children and families. Bringing awareness and education to our communities is important, and October’s Happy, Healthy Smile Month is another way for us to do just that. Each year nearly half of all children with Medicaid coverage do not visit the dentist. We want this awareness and education to reach them, their parents, caregivers, schools and health professionals.”

“In addition to community education, we are also celebrating our 400 dental hygienists, 300 dentists and 65 orthodontists who provide compassionate, high quality care to patients in Benevis-affiliated offices daily,” said, Dr. Dale Mayfield, Chief Dental Officer at Benevis. “Every day our team improves lives by providing education and care to help patients have healthier, more confident smiles.”

For more information or to download dental health assets in both English and Spanish, please visit us at info.benevis.com/happyhealthysmilemonth.

About Benevis

Benevis is a comprehensive dental practice support service company focused on expanding access to dentistry by providing the highest quality practice support services to over 120 locally branded dental offices focused on kids-first, family dental care and orthodontics. Benevis works to improve lives by advocating for programs and legislation that ensures all families have access to the healthcare they need and deserve. Benevis’ support allows dentists to focus on providing high-quality care to their patients. For more information visit benevis.com.

