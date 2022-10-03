New to The Street TV Announces its Five Corporate Interviews on its 392nd Show, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, October 3, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV , a nationally syndicated TV show, announces episode #392 airing on the Fox Business Network tonight, Monday, October 3, 2022, at 10:30 PM.



New to The Street's 392nd TV episode features the following Five (5) Companies and their representatives:

1). Zerify, Inc’s. (OTCQB: ZRFY) interviews Mr. Mark Kay, CEO, and Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President.

2). "Unstoppable Show" – BFX Standard’s interviews with Dave Wiltz, CEO, and Courtney Logan, COO.

3). "Unstoppable Show" – Decision Velocity Global’s interview with Kiri-Maree, CEO / Founder/ Visionary.

4). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

5). Hapbee Technologies, Inc.'s (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) interview with Yona Shtern, CEO.

Episode #392

On tonight's show, Mark Kay, CEO, and George Waller, Executive Vice-President of Zerify, Inc. (OTCQB: ZRFY), join New to The Street TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio to talk about the Company. Zerify, Inc. recently changed its name from StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. , and George explains the reasons for the name change. After hiring branding and public relations firms, Zerify, Inc. became the new name that better represents the Company and its cybersecurity product lines. The "Zero-Trust" technology platform is within Zerify cyber security products: Zerify Meet, Zerify Defender, and Zerfiy API . George talks about how Zerify is the only Company offering a genuine cyber secure video conference product that meets or exceeds the National Institute of Standards (NIST) guidelines to implement an effective "Zero-Trust Architecture." All US Government agencies and other regulated industries require a "Zero–Trust" technology platform to ensure trusted videoconferencing. George explains how the only Zerify Meet videoconferencing platform works and how Zerify Defender secures devices from being hacked. The Company website is almost 100% completed, and sales/marketing is ramping up. Mark updates viewers about the Company's agreement with PushForce, which integrates the Zerify API product to include secure video conferencing solutions for their customers. No other video conferencing service on the market provides the "Zero-Trust" protection needed for a genuinely secure conference. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Zerify, Inc. - https://www.zerify.com/ .

Airing tonight on New to The Street TV's "Unstoppable Show," TV Host Rhonda Swan welcomes Dave Wiltz, Chief Executive Officer, and Courtney Logan, Chief Operating Officer of BFX Standard (BFX). During their Nasdaq Marketplace studio interview, viewers learn about BFX Standard's mission to empower, educate, and inspire its members with proven wealth creation methodologies. Dave Wiltz explains the Company platform, which contains blockchains, Forex, and crypto trading. A trading license is in place for those members who actively trade cryptocurrencies on the platform. Courtney Logan passionately explains the goal at BFX, financial literacy and wealth creation. BFX educates all its members for only $60.00 per month, a competitive ecosystem platform with an educational program costing only a fraction of the competitors' fees. Members join for different reasons; some want a lifestyle change, others wish for supplemental income, and others look for financial freedom. David's inspiration for BFX came from his younger years living in a small Louisiana town with limited opportunities for education and employment. Because of his successful basketball career, he could move beyond geographical limitations and gain an understanding of economic opportunities. BFX Standards looks to create financial literacy for its members and seeks new products, services, and partnerships that can expand the knowledge and skills of its members. Viewers interested in becoming a member of BFX Standard can use iOS and Android apps at the Company website - https://bfxstandard.com/ . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit BFX Standard - https://bfxstandard.com/ .

Tonight, from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, New to The Street TV airs its "Unstoppable - Show" with TV Co-Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan, who interview Design Velocity Global's Chief Executive Officer / Founder, Kiri-Maree. Social, economic, and environmental declines continue rapidly worldwide from poor public and private policies. Kiri introduces to viewers "The One Percent Movement." As a visionary and compassionate person, Kiri explains the movement and its significance in creating positive change. Each of us has the power to make a change for the betterment of humankind and the Earth. A new approach needs to come about with decision-making and makers. Those sitting at the "Decision Table" must make difficult choices to close the gap between problems and solutions. Overcoming cultural preferences and differences is necessary to ensure positive change and outcomes for the planet and its habitants. Keri explains if 1% of the world's population gets behind a significant cause, a couple of decades from now, 10% of the people of the Earth will shift the outcome to positive. It starts with each of us, our choices have consequences, and the effect is part of the positive plan. The "Decision Table" needs all of us to contribute to recognizing the problems and come up with tough choices to create a positive outcome. Just doing nothing or saying it is someone else's issue is a disastrous mindset. Viewers interested in being a 1%, in moving the dial positively 1%, and in partnering with that 1% can get involved with "The One Percent Movement" ; go to https://jointheonepercentmovement.com/ . One human at a time can make a big difference in changing current Earthly conditions positively. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Design Velocity and " The One Percent Movement "- https://decisionvelocityleadership.com/ and https://theonepercentmovement.com/ .

New to The Street TV's Host Jane King, on tonight's show, talks with Mr. Alain Ghiai, Chief Executive Officer, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) , about the Company's Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and internet privacy solutions for secure communications and data management. Alain announces to viewers the launch of SekurMessenger for businesses and government organizations as an enterprise platform. The platform allows for message archiving, which is a must for governmental and regulatory agencies required to retain electronic copies of electronic communications. Banks and other regulated industries received fines exceeding $1B for using big tech open-source, non-secure platforms for electronic communications. Enterprises can quickly onboard their employees and key personnel with SekurMessenger , costing $7.00 per month per user. SekurMessenger comes with "SekurArchive," a proprietary technology. A sender and receiver can delete the message from a device, knowing the stored communication is in a secure platform, "SekurArchive," if needed to be retrieved in the future. Available in 61 Countries, SekurMessenger with the Chat-by-Invite and SekurSend/SekurReply features allows a chat with a recipient who is not a subscriber with Sekur to have the same secure and private encrypted communication. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. doesn't use any Big Tech open-source platforms and never data mine or use 3rd party providers. The Company owns, controls, and operates its servers in Switzerland , a country with the most stringent privacy laws in the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd.- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com .

New to The Street TV on tonight's show welcomes back Yona Shtern, Chief Executive Officer, Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB). From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, Yona gives TV Host Jane King and viewers a corporate update. The Hapbee Neckband 2.0 version has an updated app that allows end-users to program a routine with as many different sensations without stopping or loading them singularly. Spotify and Apple music apps offer a similar experience where users can simultaneously mix and match different music settings. Yona gives an example of how you can stack the Neckband with various stimulant blends to offer better sleep or more energy. The end-user can stack as many different blends as possible and remain fully refreshed and energized. Hapbee Technology took chemical receptors, looked at the magnetic signature associated with those signals, and successfully created electronic signals without the need to ingest coffee, cigarettes, melatonin, CBD, etc. The magnetic field therapy, the science behind Hapbee works for many happy clients who subscribe monthly . The Hapbee Sleep Pad is now available, offering the same technological stimulants for those seeking better sleep and performance. Over 70% of end-users maintain a monthly subscription. Viewers are welcome to join and enjoy the many ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE) signals Hapbee Technology offers to enhance sleep and better overall health. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hapbee Technologies, Inc. - https://hapbee.com/.

About Zerify, Inc. (OTCQB: ZRFY)

Zerify, Inc. (OTCQB: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The Company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies through powerful multi-factor "out-of-band" authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also protects cameras, microphones, and speakers, controlling computers and confidential data secure even offline and not during a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams, or BlueJeans, offers these protections. Zerify has built three offerings to protect data through collaborative communications. Zerify Meet , the industry's only zero-trust video conferencing platform, authenticates every user before joining a meeting. Zerify Defender locks down one's desktop camera, microphone, speakers, keyboard, and clipboard. Zerify API enables businesses of any size to integrate secure video conferencing into all applications - https://www.zerify.com/ .

About BFX Standard :

BFX Standard is relentless, determined, and disruptive. The Company reimagines, transforms, and is the new "Standard" in an unstoppable, global digital industry. BFX Standard's mission is to educate, empower and inspire its members to live a higher standard of life by teaching them the proven success secrets of today's wealthiest market traders and entrepreneurs. The BFX Standard team is unified and fueled by a passion for intuitive, elegant, and imaginative technology for individuals from all backgrounds. The goal is to empower and educate our students with life-long skills that matter. Members can meet with real educators in real-time according to the member schedule, which assists in the overall user's academic experience and education - https://bfxstandard.com/ .

About Design Velocity Global:

Decision Velocity Global helps smart humans make smarter decisions. The organization designs sustainable solution pathways with its "Decision Velocity System" ™ to narrow the gap from problem to solution across the globe. Kiri-Maree continues to pioneer a new approach through "The One Percent Movement:" 1) to serve those who want to be the 1%, 2) to shift the dial forward by 1%, and 3) to build partnerships with those willing to do their 1%. Kiri-Maree is a pioneer, a revolutionary mastery of "Human Intelligence" (HI), a conversation that evolves. Kiri-Maree's new approach creates curiosity and smart thinking with changeable outcomes. Websites: https://decisionvelocityleadership.com/ and https://theonepercentmovement.com/ . Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/jointheonepercentmovement/ , https://www.facebook.com/kirimaree.moore , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFvfeOd0lTrowpaWGX5hv9Q ; https://www.linkedin.com/in/kirimareemoore/ and, https://www.imdb.com/user/ur154829748/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB):

Hapbee Technologies, Inc . (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) is a leading wearable wellness technology platform that aims to help people improve their well-being and enhance their feelings. The Company is the creator of the Hapbee Headband, powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology and delivers low-power electromagnetic signal blends designed to help improve users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and relaxation. Hapbee has offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle, and Los Angeles - https://hapbee.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

"New to The Street" Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ded282f8-1473-4cf9-aafa-598dc4feb033