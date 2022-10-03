Bird Cages and Accessories Market is to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2022-2032 is Driven by Adoption of High-Quality Raw Materials | Future Market Insights Inc.

The growing e-commerce industry and varieties of cages and accessories are expected to positively impact the pet supplies and bird cages and accessories market. Strong, non-toxic and easy to clean bird cages are preferred by consumers

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the bird cages and accessories market is valued at US$ 2.5 Bn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 5.0% CAGR, with the market expected to reach US$ 4.1 Bn by 2032.



There has been an increase in the demand for decorative cages so that they suit the aesthetics of the place. The bird cages and accessories market is also driven by the fact that there has been an increase in the disposable income.

Moreover, there has been an increase in the adoption of pet birds in almost every part of the world. This is expected to increase the demand for bird cages and accessories during the forecast period. Additionally, the rapid growth of E-commerce presents a huge opportunity for the market. The simple reason being that the customers get to select from a variety of brands.

Moreover, in the current times, the manufacturers are laying a lot of emphasis on the quality of the product. To ensure this, they are using high standard raw materials so that the cages and the accessories present a non-toxic, safe, and natural environment for the soft bodies of the pet birds. This might increase the sales of bird cages and accessories during the forecast period.

However, if there is a sub niche which has greatly furthered the growth of the market, it is the poultry cages segment. There has been an increase in the consumption of poultry products as they ensure a healthy body.

Another reason why the poultry cages are a huge source of revenue for the market is because people can afford to start a business in this niche because of the requirement of low capital.

Thus, from the insights presented by FMI, it can be inferred that an increase in the disposable income, coupled with the rise of the poultry cage market, and many other factors are expected to drive the bird cages and accessories market.

Key Takeaways

The bird cages and accessories market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The bird cages and accessories market has a valuation of US$ 2.5 bn as on 2022.

By 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.1 bn.

North America is the largest bird cages and accessories market, and had a market shared of 21% in 2021.

Europe is expected to be one of the most significant markets.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing bird cages and accessories market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the cages segment has the highest bird cages and accessories market share.

Based on the sales channel, the online retailers segment has the highest market share.

Based on price range, the premium segment has the highest market share.





Competitive Landscape

The key players are making the best use of the available technology to manufacture top quality products. Additionally, the market is also experiencing a number of mergers and acquisitions because of a variety of reasons, some of which are product diversification, and entering into new regions.

Some of the recent developments are:

In May 2022, Prevue Pet Products received the prestigious Vanguard award for avian merchandising.

In July 2022, Salmet had developed SalProgress+, which is a unique way of installing a wide array of sensors and other data collectors in poultry farms.





Key Companies Profiled in Bird Cages and Accessories Market

Prevue Pet Products, Qiheng Pet Products Manufactory Co Ltd Company, A&E, Mcage, Entirelypets, Beruru, vidaXL, Big Dutchman, Hellmann Poultry GmbH & Co. KG, Jansen Poultry Equipment, Potters Poultry, SALMET GmbH & Co. KG, Fienhage. Poultry Solutions, VENCOMATIC BV, ROXELL, Zucami, Petco

Bird Cages and Accessories Market by Category

By Type:

Cages

Perches

Travel carriers

Others

By Price type:

Economic

Medium

Premium





By Bird Type:

Small birds

Large birds

By Sales Channel:

Wholesalers/ Distributors

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pet shops

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Independent Stores, Departmental Stores)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe





