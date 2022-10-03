Casey’s General Stores Receives First-Ever Convenience Store News Corporate Empowerment Award at 9th Annual Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ 's Convenience Store News honored Casey’s General Stores Inc. with its first-ever Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Corporate Empowerment Award at the 9th Annual Convenience Store News Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala in Las Vegas, NV on October 2.



The new award honors the convenience retail company’s commitment to gender equality and promoting female leadership and advancement. Casey’s received the TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award alongside 91 Top Women in Convenience honorees from both the supplier and retailer sides of the convenience store industry.

"Casey’s is committed to building upon the gender balance and diversity it has achieved to date. One-third of Casey’s Extended Leadership team (Vice Presidents and above) and half of its Board of Directors identify as female," said Don Longo, Editorial Director Emeritus, CSNews.

In recent years, Casey’s has exerted its efforts to build a diverse team, including an emphasis on gender equality. They have achieved a 50/50 Board of Directors, making Casey’s one of only 6 percent of Russell 3000 companies with a gender-balanced board. In addition, within the last two years, Casey’s hired the company’s first female Chief Operating Officer, and its Chief Legal Officer is female.

Across the company, 60 percent of Casey’s team members identify as female, and nearly 25 percent of supervisory roles are female.

The nomination period was February through April 2022 and was open to any organization that paves the road to empower women in leadership roles and is a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise. Examples include advancements in board membership, promotions leading to senior management positions, and relevant professional development.

To learn more about the CSNews Top Women in Convenience program, visit csnewstwic.com .

Stay connected with CSNews on our website , LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

About Convenience Store News

Convenience Store News (CSNews) is the leading source for business intelligence, proprietary research and channel insights and analysis for the convenience store industry. CSNews helps retailers, suppliers and distributors grow sales and profits and stay ahead of what’s next in c-store retailing. We engage the entire convenience store supply chain to foster buyer/seller dialogue and provide valuable intelligence needed to make critical strategic and tactical business decisions and achieve tangible business results.

About Top Women in Convenience

Women are making their mark on the convenience store industry from the c-suite to the store level to the independent entrepreneurs and continue to make a positive impact on the industry and its companies. Convenience Store News honors the women who have been nominated by their peers and selected by a panel of judges based on their contributions and attributes that go above and beyond the call of duty.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .

Media Contact