Beyond Ride Is Striving To Make NEMT Services Accessible to People in Kent

That is Why Beyond Ride provides superior quality, safe, reliable, and affordable wheelchair accessible transportation.

KENT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent is a city in King County, Washington, United States. It is part of the Seattle–Tacoma–Bellevue metropolitan area and had a population of 136,588 as of the 2020 census, making it the fourth-largest municipality in greater Seattle and the sixth-largest in Washington state. The city is connected to Seattle, Bellevue, and Tacoma.

The Hughes – Cromwich and Wallas research states that about 3.6 million Americans yearly delay or miss their non-emergency healthcare appointments due to transportation barriers. These no-shows may worsen patients’ symptoms or even lead to fatal results. Delayed appointments also have severe financial consequences for the whole medical system.

That is Why Beyond Ride provides superior quality, safe, reliable, and affordable wheelchair-accessible transportation. They operate throughout Washington state and Pennsylvania. They are committed to providing reliable wheelchair transport for people with disabilities. Beyond Ride has tie-ups with a local hospital to provide hassle-free transportation to patients.

Beyond Ride is a non-emergency medical transportation Company. Apart from clean vehicles, customer service and safety is their specialty. They believe in Giving a Great Deal Of Attention To customized Services.

Millions of people miss or get delayed in their medical appointments due to a lack of transportation services or other problems. The main objective of Beyond Ride is to help these people reach their destination safely and securely who, for some reason, could not go on their own for their medical appointments.

Beyond Ride is a trusted non-emergency medical transportation agency and has served the communities throughout Washington state and Pennsylvania with care and compassion. Beyond ride's main aim is to provide a safe and secure passage to anyone and everyone without discrimination to reach their desired destination. Beyond Ride has been providing its customized services for years and has a well-trained staff that takes care of its customers with care and respect.

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

