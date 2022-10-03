TAIWAN, October 3 - President Tsai attends press conference marking the launch of the TaiwanPlus TV channel

On the morning of October 3, President Tsai Ing-wen attended a press conference marking the launch of the TaiwanPlus TV channel. In remarks, President Tsai noted that there have been many important developments in Taiwan that are worth sharing with the international community. The president stated that Taiwan has a unique geostrategic position and a unique international situation. She added that TaiwanPlus will share Taiwanese perspectives and make our voice heard in the international community.

President Tsai said that TaiwanPlus plays a key role in the Bilingual 2030 policy by providing the Taiwanese public with high-quality English language programming on topics close to home. The president further stated that improving our ability to communicate and engage with the international community will help the world see all that Taiwan has to offer.

A translation of the president's remarks follows:

I am delighted to join everyone today to witness the launch of the TaiwanPlus TV channel. On August 30 last year, TaiwanPlus' internet platforms came online, and after a year of dedicated efforts, TaiwanPlus can now serve a broader audience through its TV channel.

Over the past few decades, Taiwan has made the transition from authoritarianism to democracy, and through our robust civil society, we now continue to deepen and consolidate that democracy. Over the past few years, Taiwan has also seen important developments in foreign relations, and our success in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic has received international praise.

Taiwan also plays a pivotal role in the global semiconductor industry and many high-tech industry supply chains.

There are many important developments in Taiwan that are worth sharing with the international community. By sharing these stories, we can inspire more international partners who share our democratic values, and strengthen the solidarity among democratic allies.

Taiwan has a unique geostrategic position and its own unique international situation.

Expressing Taiwanese perspectives through our own channel and making our voices heard in the international community is therefore greatly important. This will be TaiwanPlus' mission going forward.

The BBC in the UK and NHK in Japan are both world-renowned public media platforms with TV channels and websites that share their particular perspectives with the world. I am sure that in the future, TaiwanPlus will strive toward that same objective.

The president then addressed the press conference in English. A transcript of her remarks follows:

The launch of the TaiwanPlus TV channel is a significant step for Taiwan's media landscape, adding to its diversity and international scope.

Since its founding last August, TaiwanPlus has raised Taiwan's international profile through its commitment to share Taiwan's perspectives, amplify Taiwanese voices, and tell Taiwan's stories.

The stories of Taiwan should be shared with the world. Thanks to the courage and determination of our forebearers, we emerged from decades of authoritarian rule to develop one of the most vibrant democracies in the region.

Taiwan is home to diverse cultures, each steeped in their own unique history and traditions. And over the last few years, our unity has helped us mount an effective pandemic response, earning wide acclaim.

Taiwan's global engagement also continues to grow, as we build stronger connections with countries that share our core values of freedom and democracy.

And with more and more people around the world taking an interest in Taiwan, it is more important than ever that we have a platform to bring Taiwan to the international community.

In addition to international outreach, TaiwanPlus plays a key role in our Bilingual 2030 policy by providing the Taiwanese public with high-quality English language programming on topics close to home.

We are working to boost Taiwan's global competitiveness, and the development of bilingual talent is a crucial part of this mission. Improving our ability to communicate and engage with the international community will help the world see all that Taiwan has to offer.

Over the past few years, PTS [Public Television Service] has produced shows that have resonated deeply with domestic audiences. And this year, the online presence of TaiwanPlus has grown tremendously, as more audiences seek out Taiwanese perspectives on regional and international affairs.

Now with TaiwanPlus joining the PTS family, their collaboration will produce engaging content that appeals strongly to viewers at home and abroad. I am sure this new TV channel will help bolster our international outreach and provide quality viewing for all.

I look forward to seeing the TaiwanPlus channel grow and open new avenues for sharing Taiwanese stories. I want to congratulate TaiwanPlus on this milestone and wish you all the best of success in this pioneering endeavor.

Members of the foreign diplomatic corps in Taiwan also attended the event.