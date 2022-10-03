Mobile Health (mhealth) Solutions Market Growing at a Tremendous CAGR of 50.0% during forecast period of 2022 to 2029
DBMR analyses that the mobile health (mhealth) solutions market was valued at USD 50.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,952.9 billion by 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The purpose of the top notch mHealth Solutions market report is to provide a detailed analysis of mHealth Solutions industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions. The report aids in understanding the structure of market by identifying its various sub segments and focus on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. Global mHealth Solutions market document analyzes the market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. CAGR values for the market for an estimated forecast period of 2022 to 2029 are mentioned in the report which helps determine costing and investment values or strategies. By combining lot of efforts and leaving no stone unturned, Mobile Health (mhealth) Solutions market report has been prepared.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the mobile health (mhealth) solutions market was valued at USD 50.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,952.9 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 50.0% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the mHealth Solutions Market are:
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Abbott (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US), Apple, Inc. (US), AirStrip Technologies Inc. (US), AliveCor India (US), Nike, Inc. (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), BioTelemetry, a Philips Company (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), AgaMatrix (US), Withings (France), iHealth Labs, Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Nokia (Finland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), AT&T Intellectual Property (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US)
mHealth Solutions Market: Segmentation
By Connected Devices (Glucose & Blood Pressure Monitor, Peak Flow Meter, Pulse Oximeter)
By Apps (Weight Loss, Women Health, Diabetes Management, Mental Health)
By Services (Remote Monitoring, Consultation)
mHealth Solutions Market Scenario
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), roughly 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019, accounting for 32 percent of all deaths globally, with heart attacks and strokes accounting for 85 percent of these deaths. In light of WHO’s accompanying statistics, mobile health wearable advancements are true game changers. Mobile health (mhealth) solutions market demand will be driven by such mobile health advances throughout the projected period.
Performing surgery on the human body is a difficult procedure. At the moment, however, a mix of wearables is supporting surgeons in performing even the most intricate surgery with precision. During the projected period, the wearable trend in mobile health (mhealth apps) will boost the growth of the mobile health (mhealth) solutions market.
Furthermore, the lack of standards and administrations and capacity of repayments will act as a major factor influencing the growth of mobile health (mhealth) solutions market. Along with this, restricted guidance from physicians in choosing apps and struggle from traditional healthcare providers are the driving factors accelerating the growth of the mobile health (mhealth) solutions market. Also, the rise in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases and increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure are the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of mobile health (mhealth) solutions market.
Mobile Health (mhealth) Solutions Market Dynamics
COVID-19 Impact on Mobile Health (mhealth) Solutions Market
During the coronavirus pandemic, home-healthcare became quite popular due to the enforcement of tight movement restrictions and limited access to healthcare facilities. With more than 80% of patients experiencing mild-to-moderate symptoms that do not necessitate hospitalization, there is a growing demand for home healthcare services. Given the critical role played by mobile apps in easing the coronavirus illness response, situations such as this have had a favorable impact on the mhealth solutions market.
The Global mHealth Solutions Market – Regional Analysis
North America ( U.S., Canada and Mexico),Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland
Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC),Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India.
Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia
Middle East and Africa (MEA), Philippines, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Argentina and Rest of South America
