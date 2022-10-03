Submit Release
Elkins DMV Regional Office Will Not Give Road Skills Tests on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

The Elkins Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office will not give driver’s license road skills tests on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, due to road closures for the Mountain State Forest Festival.  All other business transactions and written testing will continue as normal, and road skills tests will be offered again beginning Tuesday morning, October 11, 2022, after the Columbus Day Holiday.  

Other regional offices nearby that are able to give skills' tests are located in Clarksburg, Fairmont, and Flatwoods.

For more information, please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.​​

