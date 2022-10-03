2023–2024 Wildlife Regulations Public Scoping Period

Please offer your ideas on changes to hunting, trapping, or other wildlife regulations that you would like to see for the 2023–2024 seasons. We are interested in understanding the values and concerns behind your recommended changes to our hunting, trapping, and wildlife laws. This information will help the Department determine the best course of action to address potential regulation changes. Comments will be accepted until December 2, 2022. Learn more about the 2023–2024 Wildlife Regulation Review and Amendment Process Timeline.