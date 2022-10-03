Submit Release
urban-gro, Inc. Announces October 2022 Conference Participation

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Colo., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), an integrated professional services and design-build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) and Commercial sectors, today announced its participation in the following October conferences.

  • A.G.P.’s Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference, Virtual, October 4: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman & CEO, Dick Akright, CFO, and Dan Droller, EVP of Investor Relations & Corporate Development will participate in one-on-one investor meetings.
  • Lucky Leaf Expo, Jackson, MS, October 7-8: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth 809. Sam Andras, EVP of Professional Services, will host a presentation on “Designing for Success: Key Considerations for a Cannabis Cultivation Facility” starting Saturday, October 8 at 11:00 am ET.
  • CEA Summit East, Danville, VA, October 25-26: Michael Starr, VP of Architecture, will participate on a panel titled “Sustainability: How to Maximize Your Grow and Reduce Environmental Impact” starting Tuesday, October 25 at 11:45 am ET.
  • ThinkEquity Conference, New York, NY, October 26: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman & CEO, will host a presentation starting at 2:00 pm ET and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. A live video webcast will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.urban-gro.com.
  • KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference, Virtual, October 27: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman & CEO, will host a presentation and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at these conferences, attendees should contact investors@urban-gro.com or their conference host representative.

About urban-gro, Inc.
urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is an integrated professional services and design-build firm. We offer value-added architectural, engineering, and construction management solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”), industrial, healthcare, and other commercial sectors. Innovation, collaboration, and creativity drive our team to provide exceptional customer experiences. With offices across North American and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision Built. Learn more by visiting www.urban-gro.com.

Investor Contacts:
Dan Droller: urban-gro, Inc.
EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
-or-
Jeff Sonnek: ICR, Inc.
(720) 730-8160
investors@urban-gro.com

Media Contact:
Mark Sinclair – MATTIO Communications
(650) 269-9530
urbangro@mattio.com


Primary Logo

