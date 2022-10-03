urban-gro, Inc. Announces October 2022 Conference Participation

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Colo., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), an integrated professional services and design-build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) and Commercial sectors, today announced its participation in the following October conferences.



A.G.P.’s Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference, Virtual, October 4: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman & CEO, Dick Akright, CFO, and Dan Droller, EVP of Investor Relations & Corporate Development will participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

Lucky Leaf Expo, Jackson, MS, October 7-8: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth 809. Sam Andras, EVP of Professional Services, will host a presentation on “Designing for Success: Key Considerations for a Cannabis Cultivation Facility” starting Saturday, October 8 at 11:00 am ET.

CEA Summit East, Danville, VA, October 25-26: Michael Starr, VP of Architecture, will participate on a panel titled “Sustainability: How to Maximize Your Grow and Reduce Environmental Impact” starting Tuesday, October 25 at 11:45 am ET.

ThinkEquity Conference, New York, NY, October 26: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman & CEO, will host a presentation starting at 2:00 pm ET and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. A live video webcast will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.urban-gro.com.

KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference, Virtual, October 27: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman & CEO, will host a presentation and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.



To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at these conferences, attendees should contact investors@urban-gro.com or their conference host representative.

