Global AAC Blocks and Panels Market Expected to Accumulate a Revenue of $34,361.6 Million by 2031, Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 6.2% [200-Pages] | Announced by Research Dive

The global AAC blocks and panels market is anticipated to grow tremendously by 2031, mainly due to the increase in applications of AAC blocks and panels. Also, growing popularity of AAC bricks and blocks due to their superior strength and load-bearing capabilities is expected to make the blocks sub-segment of the market as the most dominant one. Market in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness substantial growth opportunities by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Research Dive, the global AAC blocks and panels market is anticipated to rise at a stable CAGR of 6.2%, thereby garnering a revenue of $34,361.6 million by 2031. This comprehensive Research Dive report presents a brief outlook of the current framework of the AAC blocks and panels market including its priority features like growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and hindrances during the forecast timeframe of 2022-2031. The report also contains all the crucial market figures to help new entrants understand the market easily.

Dynamics of the AAC Blocks and Panels Market

Drivers: In the last few years, there has been a considerable increase in the applications of AAC blocks and panels in construction activities across the globe. This increased applicability is predicted to be the primary growth driver of the AAC blocks and panels market in the forecast period. Additionally, the rapid pace of urbanization is expected to further push the market forward.

Opportunities: Growing industrialization across the globe, especially in developing economies such as India is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, rise in demand for AAC blocks and panels for construction of internal and external walls is anticipated to augment the growth rate of the market.

Restraints: However, growing popularity of red bricks may restrict the growth of the AAC blocks and panels market in forecast period.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

The global construction industry was one of the most severely affected sectors due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. Naturally, the AAC blocks and panels market, too was negatively affected. The shortage of labor due to travel restrictions and disruption in the supply of raw materials required for construction was the main reason behind this slump.

Segments of the AAC Blocks and Panels Market

The report has fragmented the AAC blocks and panels market into segments based on product type, end-use, and region.

Product Type: Blocks Sub-segment to be the Most Lucrative

By product type, the blocks sub-segment is expected to fastest growth rate by 2031. AAC bricks and blocks are quite popular due to their superior strength, load-bearing, and thermal insulating characteristics which is anticipated to help in the growth of this sub-segment.

End-Use: Residential Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant

By end-use, the residential sub-segment of the AAC blocks and panels market is expected to have the highest market share by 2031. The demand for AAC blocks has increased due to the increasing adoption of sustainability in India's real estate sector which is predicted to be the primary growth driver of the sub-segment in the forecast period.

Region: Market in the Asia-Pacific Region to be the Most Profitable

By regional analysis, the AAC blocks and panels market in Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow rapidly in the 2022-2031 timeframe. India’s increasing emphasis on the construction of green structures to create a sustainable future is expected to become the main growth driver of the market in this region.

Prominent AAC Blocks and Panels Market Players

Some leading players in the AAC blocks and panels market are

MASA GmbH Biltech Building Elements H+H International A/S Aercon AAC CSR Ltd. CK Birla Group AKG Gazbeton Forterra plc Xella JK Laxmi Cement, among others.

These players are formulating numerous business strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to get a commanding position in the market.

For instance, in July 2022, HIL, a leading building material company, announced the acquisition of Fast Build Blocks Pvt. Ltd., a leading manufacturer of AAC blocks. HIL is a subsidiary of CK Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate and this acquisition is predicted to help HIL and, in turn, CK Birla Group to cater to the demands of the construction sector is a much more comprehensive way.

Finally, this comprehensive report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the global market including product portfolio, latest strategic developments, financial performance of the key players, and SWOT analysis.

More about AAC Blocks and Panels Market:

