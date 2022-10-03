Submit Release
SurgePays Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

/EIN News/ -- BARTLETT, Tenn., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, today announced that CEO Brian Cox will present and host investor meetings at the following upcoming conferences:

  • The Microcap Rodeo Windy City Roundup 2022 Chicago, IL October 12th-13th.   
  • LD Micro Main Event XV Los Angeles, CA October 25th-27th.

Registration is mandatory for participation in both conferences. For more information, to schedule a 1-on-1, or to register for the events, please visit Issuerdirect or Meetmax.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the on underbanked and underserved. SurgePhone wireless companies provide mobile broadband to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. SurgePays is aggressively cornering the underbanked market directly to the consumer and in the stores where they shop. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

