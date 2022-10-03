EVmo Partners with Trek World USA on a Three-Year, Multi-Vehicle Agreement

The vehicles are dedicated to the Trek World USA Workforce Development Program designed to support Healthcare Transportation for all

Opportunities to expand with Trek World USA in additional states

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVmo, Inc. (OTC: YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, today announced the signing of a three-year, multi-vehicle agreement with Trek World USA that will provide vehicles for use in non-emergency healthcare transportation. The agreement will initially be in the state of Illinois and then expand nationwide over the next three years.

“Corporate services are an exciting growth area for EVmo,” commented Stephen Sanchez, CEO of EVmo. “As we continue to build out our fleet, partnerships like this will help us expand our geographic footprint and strengthen our already high fleet utilization metrics. We are excited to partner with an innovative industry leader like Trek World USA and look forward to growing with them in Illinois and other locations to help them meet the transportation needs of underserved communities.”

Pierre Shuttlesworth, CEO of Trek World USA, stated, “This partnership with EVmo and Trek World USA will transcend how citizens have access to healthcare and employment opportunities to support the ecosystem of the Healthcare transportation services network.”

EVmo will initially provide Trek World USA with 20 four-door sedans to be used for non-emergency healthcare transportation, such as trips to hospitals, doctor’s offices, and other medical and health providers. The initial term is for three years with rate adjustments every six months.

About EVmo, Inc.

EVmo is a leading provider of technology-enabled rental vehicles to drivers in the rapidly growing rideshare and gig-delivery economies. By bridging the gap between people who want to drive for rideshare and gig-delivery companies but don’t have access to a suitable vehicle, EVmo empowers drivers of all economic backgrounds to run their own businesses in the gig economy. EVmo’s professionally managed and maintained fleet of more than 1,000 vehicles (and growing) in multiple cities, can be rented for flexible terms to meet customers’ needs. EVmo’s convenient and easy-to-use online and app booking platform makes it easy to Rent, Drive, Earn™.

The Company provides SEC filings, investor events, press, and earnings releases about our financial performance on the investor relations section of our website (www.evmo.com).

About Trek World USA

Trek World USA, a digital healthcare technology company, is transforming the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) space into essential transportation and services to meet the needs of all demographics of members. Trek World provides a real-time technological solution that allows members to book a ride anywhere anytime and have transportation in minutes through its TrekIT App and online services with 24/7 call center support.

