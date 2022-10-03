Submit Release
Rabat: Canada Fund for Local Initiatives Signs Contribution Agreements for 2022-2023

MOROCCO, October 3 -  Contribution agreements for the empowerment and emancipation of women in Moroccan civil society were signed Thursday in Rabat under the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI).

These 14 agreements were signed by Canada's ambassador to Morocco, Nell Stewart, and the presidents of the beneficiary associations.

In 37 years of presence in Morocco, CFLI has funded over 200 projects throughout the country.

It now focuses on women's rights, from economic empowerment and legal emancipation to the elimination of violence against women and girls.

The Canada Fund for Local Initiatives has a "spirit of empowerment, human rights, dignity and prosperity. It is about supporting communities to create a better future," said Nell Stewart at the signing ceremony.

The ceremony was an opportunity to present the global campaign #SheLeadsHere, launched by Global Affairs Canada at the Generation Equality 2021 Forum in Paris, to increase the access of young women activists and leaders to power and decision-making mechanisms.

On this occasion, Essaouira-based associative actor Fatiha Idmoulid was identified by the Canadian Embassy as the representative of initiatives related to the campaign #SheLeadsHere in Morocco.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the film "@50ansFCIL" was screened, highlighting recent initiatives of the Canadian fund in Morocco.

For the past 50 years, CFLI has been promoting local projects around the world that enable vulnerable communities to live sustainably with dignity, peace, rights and well-being.

MAP 29 September 2022

