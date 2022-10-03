Developments in Burkina Faso: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sets up Monitoring Unit, Telephone Numbers for Moroccan Community

MOROCCO, October 3 - Following the developments in Burkina Faso and the statement issued on Saturday by the Moroccan Embassy in Ouagadougou, and in order to guarantee the safety and security of the Moroccan community established in this country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, informs Moroccan nationals on the spot that a monitoring unit and telephone lines have been set up to answer their queries.

The ministry calls on Moroccan nationals to observe the utmost vigilance, to remain in their homes, to respect the guidelines of the Moroccan Embassy in Ouagadougou and to communicate with it via the emergency number set up for this purpose, in addition to following the preventive measures that may be recommended by the Burkinabe parties, said Sunday a statement by the ministry.

To contact the monitoring unit:

- By phone:

0537676350

0537676353

0537676251

- By fax : 0537676053

- By e-mail: Ouaga.cs@maec.gov.ma

- Via the emergency number of the Embassy of Morocco in Ouagadougou (phone and whatsapp: +22606418080).

MAP 02 October 2022